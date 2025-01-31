Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 - charging issues
KellyP

1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#318576 31-Jan-2025 13:42
Hi team,

 

I have this issue with my T14 Gen 2 which I have purchased second hand. It will only charge (via USB-C) when the battery is completely empty, if I try charging at any other level of battery, the power button flashes 3 times every (every few seconds) and it will disconnect from charging every second and re-connect.

 

I'm not using the original charger (I purchased this ex lease but basically in new condition) and this is the charger I use.

 

All firmware/software is up to date including BIOS. Running Windows 11. Its still under warranty until 2026.

 

Any ideas before I claim the warranty? (P.S. - can I claim warranty since it's second hand?)

Create new topic
djtOtago
1128 posts

Uber Geek


  #3337708 31-Jan-2025 13:55
I would try a different charger. It's possible the two are not negotiating a charging voltage correctly, or the Satechi charger is slow to respond.

 
 
 
 

Dynamic
3816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337712 31-Jan-2025 14:03
In this case, the manufacturer's warranty follows the device.

 

They will almost certainly ask you to try a genuine Lenovo charger.  djtOtago's suggestion around trying a couple of different chargers is absolutely valid.  Hopefully friends/neighbours have recent model laptops with quality USB-C chargers that you can use for testing.

Having said that, I've charged multiple laptops with multiple USB-C PD chargers and never seen an issue like the one you describe.  It certainly could be a weakness or design flaw in the charger you have.




djtOtago
1128 posts

Uber Geek


  #3337714 31-Jan-2025 14:07
Looking at the comments on PBTech for the same charger, there are a few people who have had trouble getting the Satechi to charge their Laptops.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPSAC3005/SATECHI-165W-PD-GaN-USB-C-Charger-Up-to-165W-Total

 

 



KiwiSurfer
1390 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337723 31-Jan-2025 14:50
Most likely the charger and/or the cable (if you're using a charger that requires a separate cable for example). I have three Lenovo laptops and find they are fairly fussy. Two of mine it needs 65w, which is normally OK as long as the charger and the cable can do 20v/5a charging. Even though 20v/5a is 100w, for some reason I've seen both 65w laptops fail to charge from e.g. 20v/3a chargers so it seems it requires 20v/5a but will only draw up to 20v/3.25a. I have another machine that requires 100w though and that is even more fussy -- even some 100w chargers I know can do 20v/5a doesn't work with it.

 

If I was you I'd just invest in a Lenovo charger -- they are pretty reliable and will charge other brands like HP/Apple/etc with no trouble.

KellyP

1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3337828 31-Jan-2025 17:28
Thanks team, will look at using an original charger.

 

I did try different USB-C cables but same issue.

KellyP

1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3353936 14-Mar-2025 13:52
Hi team,

 

Just an update on this, I purchased a Lenovo 65W USB-C charger and it appears to have resolved the issue. I'm guessing the issue is the Satechi changer as mentioned here.

 

Thanks again.

