Hi team,

I have this issue with my T14 Gen 2 which I have purchased second hand. It will only charge (via USB-C) when the battery is completely empty, if I try charging at any other level of battery, the power button flashes 3 times every (every few seconds) and it will disconnect from charging every second and re-connect.

I'm not using the original charger (I purchased this ex lease but basically in new condition) and this is the charger I use.

All firmware/software is up to date including BIOS. Running Windows 11. Its still under warranty until 2026.

Any ideas before I claim the warranty? (P.S. - can I claim warranty since it's second hand?)