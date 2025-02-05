In November 2022 I purchased a MacBook Air 13" M1 from Noel Leeming for my son to use at university. All has been great with it until this week when he turned it on one morning to find the screen messed up. It was working fine the night before.

When the screen is on there are a whole bunch of glitchy lines running down the right-hand side and bottom of the screen converging on what appears to be some sort of fine crack in the screen, along with other weird black splotches. Inspecting the screen while the laptop is turned off there are some physical signs of discolouration at that spot but no obvious external crack.

Googling this problem it seems that there are plenty of people who have had their MacBook screens do similar things with no apparent event to cause the damage. So much so that there are stories talking about a class action in the US.

My problem is I don't know how to approach getting this fixed. If I go to Noel Leeming I can already foresee the battle I would have to convince them to repair under the CGA, as it will be hard to prove that it is not due to some physical damage. I can also imagine they would want to charge some sort of "inspection fee" that I would never get back after they conclude that it is not a manufacturing fault and expect me to pay for the repair.

My other option is to try getting it repaired under my home contents insurance policy due to accidental damage. This has as excess of $250, which is likely to be less than the actual cost of screen replacement. The conversation with the insurer will be slightly awkward when there is no actual known "event" that damaged the screen.

What would you do in my situation?