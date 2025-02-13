Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersRecommended Products for Laptop Cleaning
StevieT

702 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318704 13-Feb-2025 09:47
Send private message

Fujitsu guidelines for cleaning Lifebook's

 

Any recommendations for products - and where to source - factoring in:

 

(1) Use: Ethanol alcohol (Alcohol concentration 76 .9 ~ 81.4 vol)

 


(2) Do Not Use: High alcohol concentrated ethanol alcohol including:
- Anhydrous Ethanol alcohol (Alcohol concentration ≧99.5 vol %),
- Ethanol / Ethyl alcohol (Alcohol concentration ＞81.4 vol %) etc.

 

 

 

(3) Chemicals cannot be used for disinfecting and cleaning:
- Bleaching agents, peroxide, acetone, thinner,  benzene, methylene chloride, toluene, ammonia, ethyl alcohol

 

 

 

Many thanks!

Create new topic
ANglEAUT
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342341 13-Feb-2025 10:16
Send private message

Into which category do hand sanitisers fall into? They seem to do an excellent job on keyboards.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



timmmay
20600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342347 13-Feb-2025 10:23
Send private message

Have you tried a damp microfiber cloth? I also use whoosh screen cleaners with the microfiber cloth that comes with the cleaner. 

 

With my keyboard which is not a laptop, I take the keys off about once a year and give them a clean with soap and water.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8891 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3342350 13-Feb-2025 10:37
Send private message

StevieT:

 

Fujitsu guidelines for cleaning Lifebook's

 

Any recommendations for products - and where to source - factoring in:

 

(1) Use: Ethanol alcohol (Alcohol concentration 76 .9 ~ 81.4 vol)

 


(2) Do Not Use: High alcohol concentrated ethanol alcohol including:
- Anhydrous Ethanol alcohol (Alcohol concentration ≧99.5 vol %),
- Ethanol / Ethyl alcohol (Alcohol concentration ＞81.4 vol %) etc.

 

 

Does this mean 81% ethanol is OK but 82% is not?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



StevieT

702 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3342458 13-Feb-2025 11:07
Send private message

eracode:

 

Does this mean 81% ethanol is OK but 82% is not?

 

 

Appears so.

Tinkerisk
4244 posts

Uber Geek


  #3342559 13-Feb-2025 18:06
Send private message

60% isopropanol, Q-tips (ear swabs), microfibre cloth, wooden toothpicks in stubborn corners.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

coffeebaron
6239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342560 13-Feb-2025 18:25
Send private message

Can of compressed air for the keyboard and vents




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8891 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3342611 13-Feb-2025 18:47
Send private message

I have used this product for 10+ years. After vacuuming potato chip crumbs from below the keys.

Just to be clear, I use it all over my laptop - not just on the screen.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
StevieT

702 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3342701 14-Feb-2025 06:56
Send private message

Would https://www.jaycar.co.nz/1l-kleanitize-70-ipa-isopropyl-rubbing-alcohol/p/NA1071 be any good? I got the stuff because the Apple polishing cloth can be used to clean screens with it, not sure about the laptop though.

mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3342718 14-Feb-2025 08:15
Send private message

StevieT:

 

Fujitsu guidelines for cleaning Lifebook's

 

 

That is _quite_ the list of dos and don'ts! No compressed air, no vacuuming, use specific alcohol concentrations of only 76.9 - 81.4, and disinfect up to 5 times per day!? At least some of that guidance seems to be directed to covid (I would guess that is where the minimum IPA concentration comes from).

StevieT

702 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3342770 14-Feb-2025 08:51
Send private message

mdf:

 

StevieT:

 

Fujitsu guidelines for cleaning Lifebook's

 

 

That is _quite_ the list of dos and don'ts! No compressed air, no vacuuming, use specific alcohol concentrations of only 76.9 - 81.4, and disinfect up to 5 times per day!? At least some of that guidance seems to be directed to covid (I would guess that is where the minimum IPA concentration comes from).

 

 

Let's just say my experience with Fujitsu hasn't been great (the laptop is brilliant, though!), but I've been informed by a trustworthy source I'm not an isolated case.

 

I would ask their help desk for recommended products, but that forms part of the bad experience.

mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3342801 14-Feb-2025 10:02
Send private message

I'm sorry, you've voided your warranty because you only disinfected twice a day using 81.5% IPA instead of the specified 81.4% five times...

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 