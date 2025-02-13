Fujitsu guidelines for cleaning Lifebook's
Any recommendations for products - and where to source - factoring in:
(1) Use: Ethanol alcohol (Alcohol concentration 76 .9 ~ 81.4 vol)
(2) Do Not Use: High alcohol concentrated ethanol alcohol including:
- Anhydrous Ethanol alcohol (Alcohol concentration ≧99.5 vol %),
- Ethanol / Ethyl alcohol (Alcohol concentration ＞81.4 vol %) etc.
(3) Chemicals cannot be used for disinfecting and cleaning:
- Bleaching agents, peroxide, acetone, thinner, benzene, methylene chloride, toluene, ammonia, ethyl alcohol
Many thanks!