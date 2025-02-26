Framework have just announced a new Framework Laptop 13 featuring the Ryzen AI 300 series APUs, which I'm really keen on getting, especially since they officially support Linux.

Unfortunately they still don't ship to NZ, so thought I'd ask in here - has anyone managed to get a Framework laptop shipped here, maybe from a different site, or via a parcel forwarding service? If so, which site/service did you use?

I've stopped using YouShop ever since they stopped shipping lithium batteries, and I'm a bit wary of using others, so would be keen to know what your experience was like.