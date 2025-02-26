Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersPurchasing a Framework Laptop in New Zealand
d3Xt3r

687 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#318841 26-Feb-2025 10:51
Send private message

Framework have just announced a new Framework Laptop 13 featuring the Ryzen AI 300 series APUs, which I'm really keen on getting, especially since they officially support Linux.

 

Unfortunately they still don't ship to NZ, so thought I'd ask in here - has anyone managed to get a Framework laptop shipped here, maybe from a different site, or via a parcel forwarding service? If so, which site/service did you use? 

 

I've stopped using YouShop ever since they stopped shipping lithium batteries, and I'm a bit wary of using others, so would be keen to know what your experience was like.

Create new topic
reven
3736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3347821 26-Feb-2025 10:52
Send private message

I really wanted the 16" model, but gave up trying to get one to NZ.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Dynamic
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3347824 26-Feb-2025 10:59
Send private message

I love the idea of the Framework laptop and have considered getting one shipped to friends in Aussie in advance of a future trip.

 

If you've not already done so, register your interest on their web site which contributes to their choice of which countries to add next.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

sean666888
2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3348163 26-Feb-2025 19:23
Send private message

Be careful their apparently check the card you're using has been issued in the appropriate region so you better have a credit or debit card issued by an Aussie bank (ask your friend if you can use their card if you transfer them the money)

 

Edit:

 

See: https://community.frame.work/t/shipping-to-currently-unsupported-countries/42908/4

 

 



tchart
2368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3348164 26-Feb-2025 19:37
Send private message

Bit of an odd statement on that forum post;

 

”Framework just doesn’t have the permission to sell in unsupported countries”

 

Who exactly would they need permission from? They probably just can be bothered collecting GST for the NZ government. 

richms
27987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348165 26-Feb-2025 19:42
Send private message

tchart:

 

Bit of an odd statement on that forum post;

 

”Framework just doesn’t have the permission to sell in unsupported countries”

 

Who exactly would they need permission from? They probably just can be bothered collecting GST for the NZ government. 

 

 

Practically every semiconductor in a device like that will have export restrictions that they have to comply with and for a small market, not worth it till they have all the big ones sorted.




Richard rich.ms

sean666888
2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3348167 26-Feb-2025 19:49
Send private message

tchart:

 

Bit of an odd statement on that forum post;

 

”Framework just doesn’t have the permission to sell in unsupported countries”

 

Who exactly would they need permission from? They probably just can be bothered collecting GST for the NZ government. 

 

 

Collecting GST isn't that hard there are several payment processes that will just do that for you

 

Part of it spectrum management compliance I suspect 

 

Plus there's a whole bunch of other regulatory guff that you need to handle (Electrical safety compliance, consumer guarantees act stuff, etc)

 

 

 

Framework is in a weird third place when it comes to regulatory compliance the big international players have whole department who's job is to handle that kind of thing cowboy operations that sell off AliExpress and the like basically just ignore regulatory compliance but framework is in a weird third place where their big enough that the government would actually pay attention to them and be able to do something about them without them just disappearing into the wind but small enough that they don't have a whole department to handle regulatory compliance in every country 

 

or at least that's the situation as I understand it

 

 

 

edit: correct spelling
If things end up spelt incorrectly or even as an entirely incorrect word that's because I use speech to text to type

ratsun81
503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3348168 26-Feb-2025 19:54
Send private message

richms:

 

tchart:

 

Bit of an odd statement on that forum post;

 

”Framework just doesn’t have the permission to sell in unsupported countries”

 

Who exactly would they need permission from? They probably just can be bothered collecting GST for the NZ government. 

 

 

Practically every semiconductor in a device like that will have export restrictions that they have to comply with and for a small market, not worth it till they have all the big ones sorted.

 

 

 

 

What semiconductor restrictions do you think are applicable to NZ and what is your source to support this. 




Quic Broadband

 

Use R212389ELFLL2 promo code for free setup at checkout.



richms
27987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348199 26-Feb-2025 21:04
Send private message

ratsun81:

 

What semiconductor restrictions do you think are applicable to NZ and what is your source to support this. 

 

 

Ever tried buying something from element14/farnel? Have to complete paperwork that you will not re-export to other countries. They have to hold records for things they sell to comply with that stuff. Adding more and more countries to where they sell to ads more compliance to have people do.




Richard rich.ms

cddt
1457 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348295 27-Feb-2025 09:21
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

If you've not already done so, register your interest on their web site which contributes to their choice of which countries to add next.

 

 

Done. 

 

And I'm considering asking my brother in the UK to bring one home with him if he visits for Christmas! 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright