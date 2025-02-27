MortalCompote

Laptop - System Model HP Laptop 15-fd0xxx. 2 days old





Charger - 45W hp Charger is overheating. Only in the black box (transformer) is hot. Not the tip that plugs into the laptop power. Heats up after 5 minutes. Quite hot, but charging. I used another new 45W charger, same thing.

Plugs - thought it might be because of the 4 plug multi plug which has a lamp (turned on) and a fan plug (turned off). Used another plug (single) same thing.

Did a battery diagnostic with adapter in, it said all was well. Used HP support assistant app.

Only have office suite installed since I got it.

Any thoughts as to whats going on?