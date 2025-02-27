Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New laptop charger overheating
MortalCompote

#318868 27-Feb-2025 23:47
Laptop - System Model    HP Laptop 15-fd0xxx. 2 days old

 

Charger - 45W hp Charger is overheating. Only in the black box (transformer) is hot. Not the tip that plugs into the laptop power. Heats up after 5 minutes. Quite hot, but charging. I used another new 45W charger, same thing.

 

Plugs - thought it might be because of the 4 plug multi plug which has a lamp (turned on) and a fan plug (turned off). Used another plug (single) same thing.

 

Did a battery diagnostic with adapter in, it said all was well. Used HP support assistant app.

 

Only have office suite installed since I got it. 

 

 

 

Any thoughts as to whats going on?

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
  #3348560 28-Feb-2025 00:16
Define 'hot'. Many modern chargers run pretty warm under full load. If you can still touch it for a while, it's fine.

 

 

 

Cooling is the main thing: make sure it's not touching anything insulating like clothing/fabric, covered by paper etc. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

MortalCompote

  #3348562 28-Feb-2025 01:18
hot as in oooooofffffff😅 I can hold it. Not sure why it would get hot after 5 minutes.

 

Because I brought 2 of the same laptop, using a brand spanking new version right now. No programs installed other then what it came with. The charger is warmish hot after 20 minutes, unlike this same charger getting hot after 5 minutes on the other laptop. Using it for facebook/youtube and emails.

 

 

 

Running a 850 G3 Hp laptop for 2 days, no sign of the charger being warm at all. 9 years old, but is unable to get a newer version of windows, hence the 2x new laptops. Never been repaired.

 

 

 

My first post was made on the new laptop I used for 2 days. This one I'm on now ihas been in use for 25 minutes half hour.

 

 

 

Do I need to change the 45W to 65W?

 

 

 

Also I keep my battery charged to 80/90%

MortalCompote

  #3348563 28-Feb-2025 01:30
I use laptops on desks only. Charger is sitting on the desk not hanging.



SomeoneSomewhere
  #3348572 28-Feb-2025 02:24
Modern chargers are smaller and lighter. That means less mass to absorb the heat (so it heats up faster) and less area to dissipate the heat (so it gets hotter to dissipate the same heat). Efficiency has improved somewhat but not as fast as chargers have shrunk. 

 

 

 

Are you sure the battery was near full when you first plugged it in? Newer batteries can charge faster, so the charger will go right to 45W and stay there. 

 

 

 

Windows doing updates in the background is also an effective way to burn power without noticing.


MortalCompote

  #3348576 28-Feb-2025 03:24
With the Elitebook 850 G3, I wasn't using 60W charger. Using 90W for years. The reason its been on for several days is my grandson jumps on his game, runs multiple gaming windows then goes to his playstation to play fornite and CoD. The charger goes luke warm. Wondering if 90W charger would work on these new laptops as we are giving the 850 G3 away to another teen and hes going to use the other laptop I brought. 

 

Would using 90W with the same powerplug blue tip work. Only going to draw what power it needs to run right. Googling System Model    HP Laptop 15-fd0xxx 

 

says it can use 45W to 65W.

 

 

 

Due to what I've read on google that 65W is usage of the laptop and 30W charging for battery making 90W acceptable, so long as its not lower then 45W. Was on reddit.

timmmay
  #3348579 28-Feb-2025 06:24
Can you buy / borrow an IR thermometer to measure the temperature? I got this one from Amazon.com recently and it works well.

 

I had a charger for something else that was getting up to 65C, too hot to touch for more than a second. I ended up replacing it with a higher capacity charger that was physically larger, so it had more area to dissipate the heat. That worked. But you shouldn't need to spend money on a new charger when one came with the laptop.

wellygary
  #3348626 28-Feb-2025 08:49
Use a 65W charger and see how that goes,

 

You can't hurt it by giving it access to more W, it will only draw what it needs,  



MortalCompote

  #3348631 28-Feb-2025 09:03
Waiting for Noel Leeming to open at 9. The elitebook charger was 65W but I was using 90W. When Grandson games for days, charger is lukewarm. No issues.

 

Charger for this latest laptop is 45 to 65W, so I will ring Noel Leeming soon. The thing is, I was watching youtube, facebook... My Grandson wont get his laptop till tomorrow, which maybe delayed now. Thanks. Will Try NL now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OS Name Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Version 10.0.22000 Build 22000
System Manufacturer HP
System Model HP EliteBook 850 G3
System Type x64-based PC
System SKU L3D26AV
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6600U CPU @ 2.60GHz, 2808 Mhz, 2 Core(s), 4 Logical Processor(s)

Hardware Abstraction Layer Version = "10.0.22000.1696"
Time Zone New Zealand Summer Time
Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 8.00 GB
Total Physical Memory 7.88 GB
Available Physical Memory 4.62 GB
Total Virtual Memory 22.3 GB
Available Virtual Memory 18.8 GB
Page File Space 14.4 GB

 

 

 

 

MortalCompote

  #3348636 28-Feb-2025 09:20
Was told to buy Noel Leeming 65W charger, that the 45W charger works and gets hot is normal even after 5m -7m. Not sure if I use a 65W charger if it will void my warranty. Stuck.

timmmay
  #3348637 28-Feb-2025 09:20
When the laptop is used plugged in it will need less than the full power of the power supply, so the power supply won't get so warm. If it's used on battery then plugged in it will try to charge as quickly as possible, which will make the power supply Walmart.

tripper1000
  #3348670 28-Feb-2025 11:03
Provided nobody has altered the plugs, you can use an HP 90 watt power supply on any HP laptop with the matching socket. 

 

The centre pin of the barrel plug tells the laptop what the capacity of the power supply is, and the laptop alters it's demand to suit - primarily by modulating charging speed. So you may notice the battery charges faster with a higher wattage supply. 

 

If the laptop and other power supplies play nicely, but the new power supply is getting stupid hot quickly, then the supply possibly has a fault. If the retailer disagrees, then you could run it until it blows (under supervision of course so you don't burn the house down) and then return it, since "does not work at all" is unarguably a warranty issue. (Don't solve the problem by purchasing an aftermarket power-supply - this sounds like a salesman padding their KPI's).

 

Background: Incorrect voltage and polarity will smoke the laptop. Supply wattage too high isn't a thing and doesn't cause harm - this is what is available, not what is rammed into the laptop. OEM's use different plugs within their line-up to prevent mixing up voltage/polarity, so provided you don't mix brands or alter wiring, you can't screw this up. Don't mix brands!

MortalCompote

  #3348679 28-Feb-2025 11:21
MortalCompote

  #3372783 13-May-2025 14:25
Bios had to be updated ... had a friend come in and do it for me. Stopped charging at one point, sigh.

