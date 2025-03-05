What is the current prudent procurement for nicer work laptops (Small scale office).
Workplace is looking to replace a small fleet of Asus Zenbook's (Intel 1260p, 16GB of ram). Largely because the users are running into performance and heat issues with them.
Use case for these, is largely office suite, google earth pro and lots of web based tool's (heavy GIS based ones).
A few questions:
- Is it nuts to go for a consumer grade laptop for this application.
- Something like a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura (14" Gen 10), comes out more than $1000 cheaper than a similar specked Thinkpad X9-14 (Intel 258V, 1TB SSD, 3 years onsite support). -Wife has an older version of the Yoga Slim 7i for home use and it has been completely fine.
- Everybody seems to be raving about Lunar Lake CPU's, but the but there are still fairly few business style laptops with them. Is it generally seen as worth the reduced selection to get the latest.
- Brands? Out IT supplier is quoting us Lenovo, but said 80%+ of their clients are running HP. (My work laptop is an Lenovo Thinkpad, so we are not opposed to Lenovo)
- Are those 2 in 1 / 360 laptops generally seen as useful?
- Thoughts on going Microsoft surface
- Thoughts about going Apple? (I am the only one who uses specialist software at the moment, and am sticking with my Lenovo)