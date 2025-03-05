I echo Handel9's very well-written sentiments and would encourage you to re-read his post more than once to pick up the detail.

For business use as your daily driver, the HP Elite / EliteBook series is the way to go in my professional opinion. 90% of the laptops we sell are from this range. I picked up an EliteBook x360 with the fold back hinge 2 years ago as my client meeting / travel computer as it was on a clearance deal. The only thing I use the touch screen for is pinching to zoom a document or image. I never fold the screen all the way back to use it as a tablet. (Before this I was using an ASUS laptop that a client insisted on buying through us and then rejected when it had reliability issues. It got sent away for 1-2 weeks twice for repair before the situation improved.)

Laptops with the Snapdragon processor like some recent Microsoft Surface devices had amazing battery life but there was some compatibility sacrificed. We saw this with clients not being able to use corporate-standard antivirus software and corporate-standard remote access. Microsoft have dipped their toes in the water with ARM processors before and abandoned them, and I suspect this time around a good number of software developers that need driver-level access like antivirus and VPN were adopting a wait-and-see approach before committing significant resources to support the ARM architecture Snapdragon is based upon. Clients see a new slim computer with amazing battery life. They don't see challenges 'under the hood'.

Lunar Lake is Intel's answer to Snapdragon. I've not got my hands on a machine with one of these processors yet, but my reading suggests the battery life of a Lunar Lake machine rivals that of Snapdragon but the processor performance (when on battery power) is notably less than that of Snapdragon. How noticeable this will be, I don't know. The performance is on par when plugged in, and most laptop users have their machines plugged in most of the time.

Whatever you choose, I'd suggest buying one and giving it a try for a month or two before committing to replacing your whole fleet.