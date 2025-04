I have an HP EliteBook 840 G8 Notebook PC, and the battery has lost its charge.

So I bought a new one. I bought one from Trademe as that seemed the easiest choice.

After fitting, the charge rate was not a lot better than the original 3.45 hours, so I decided to return the battery for a refund.

I'm sure the battery lasted about 8 hours when I first used the HP.

Do I need a genuine part or perhaps a new laptop?