My MacBook Pro (2020 M1) touchbar has stopped working - black and unresponsive in hardware, and completely missing in software (in terms of settings, options, etc) - clearly, the OS no longer sees it. Doesn't appear on the System Information USB bus report, for example - which I'm fairly sure it used to.

I'm tossing up between replacing the entire machine (it is 5 years old, after all), or trying to get a repair price - hence the question does anyone have any recommendations or people-to-avoid when it comes to Apple MacBook hardware repair in Wellington?