Need a new power adapter/Charger for old Lenovo laptop

Shop I got from before out of stock.

Seen quite a few on Trademe (compatible) all the details match except for AC Input

mine has Input 100-240V-1.5A 50/60Hz

The ones for sale all have 100 240V but the 240V 5069HZ is crossed through

Thought they might mean the plug that goes in wall but few I can see is type we use in NZ

I obviously don't understand, anyone help, can I use them 100V only?