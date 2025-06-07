Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lightest laptop available retail in NZ preferably under $2000
#319843 7-Jun-2025 00:06
I currently have a Sony Vaio Pro I3 i7-4500U SVP13218PGB laptop, its over ten years old, and cant be upgraded to Windows 11. It also has a number of other issues - all the USB ports are dead bar one, the screen flickers, the battery is knackered and some keyboard keys are a bit intermittent, and the sound sometimes buzzes or goes out. I paid $850 for it second hand in 2017, and it has been fantastic but I have to face up to the fact that it is now end of life.

 

The great thing about it is its light! Its only 1 kg. I need a replacement around the same weight, same screen size or thereabouts (13.3 in), does not need to be a touchscreen, I wont be doing any gaming on it, but need something that can handle many browser tabs open as I use it for research. I also do a lot of streaming with it. More RAM would help with that, current one has only 4Gb. Current storage is only 128Gb which is adequate, although a bigger SD would be nice.  Battery isnt a big deal, I dont use it off battery much and I'm managing fine with my current machine that only runs 30 minutes off battery

 

I'd imagine anything I buy will have a performance advantage on a machine this old 

 

The Dynabook Portege X30L is available here but its expensive. The Acer Swift 7 doent seem to be here, nor any of the Fujitsu Lifebooks, or the Asus Expertbook B9. 

 

 

 

Any other ultralightweight contenders I'm missing?

  #3381480 7-Jun-2025 00:24
A bit over 1Kg but MacBook Air 13"

 
 
 
 

  #3381488 7-Jun-2025 00:57
I would look at the Lenovo X1 Carbon Range, likely the Gen 13 Aura Edition (14ʺ Intel).

Stats at 1.01kg, packs Luner lake processors, and generally highly regarded. Of course it is their flagship laptop so comes with a flagship price.


Would be a massive performance upgrade. On ram, 16gb is basically the minimum you would want to buy these days, but if you want to run 30+ tabs, than I would recommend 32gb.


Asus Zenbook A14, comes in at ~900grams, could also be worth a look.


MacBook Air 13 is ~1.24kg.

  #3381490 7-Jun-2025 01:29
Missed the price guidance in the headline. X1 carbon is north of $3k. Zenbook A14 is $2.4k.

