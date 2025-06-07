I currently have a Sony Vaio Pro I3 i7-4500U SVP13218PGB laptop, its over ten years old, and cant be upgraded to Windows 11. It also has a number of other issues - all the USB ports are dead bar one, the screen flickers, the battery is knackered and some keyboard keys are a bit intermittent, and the sound sometimes buzzes or goes out. I paid $850 for it second hand in 2017, and it has been fantastic but I have to face up to the fact that it is now end of life.

The great thing about it is its light! Its only 1 kg. I need a replacement around the same weight, same screen size or thereabouts (13.3 in), does not need to be a touchscreen, I wont be doing any gaming on it, but need something that can handle many browser tabs open as I use it for research. I also do a lot of streaming with it. More RAM would help with that, current one has only 4Gb. Current storage is only 128Gb which is adequate, although a bigger SD would be nice. Battery isnt a big deal, I dont use it off battery much and I'm managing fine with my current machine that only runs 30 minutes off battery

I'd imagine anything I buy will have a performance advantage on a machine this old

The Dynabook Portege X30L is available here but its expensive. The Acer Swift 7 doent seem to be here, nor any of the Fujitsu Lifebooks, or the Asus Expertbook B9.

Any other ultralightweight contenders I'm missing?