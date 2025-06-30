Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
clicknz

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#320041 30-Jun-2025 08:21
Hi all - with our roof being worked on I've had to sort out some stuff being stored in the attic. Found a very tidy piece of tech - a Tandy 102 with manual. This was something my brother left with me - he is the early adopter of tech items, I know nothing about it, except that fortunately it wasn't stored with batteries in it. I popped in 4x AA's and it seems to run fine.

 

Is there someone out there who collects tech and would like this? Free to a good home (you know who you are!). Got any stories on these devices?

 

Pick up is in Miramar, Wellington, or if you're really keen I could courier it.

 

Cheers,

 

Mike

lurker
826 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3388192 30-Jun-2025 08:28
Should probably drop it off to Te Papa - "It belongs in a museum!"

It's actually very fortunate it wasn't stored with batteries, they can cause a real mess



clicknz

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3388197 30-Jun-2025 08:37
lurker:

 

Should probably drop it off to Te Papa - "It belongs in a museum!"

It's actually very fortunate it wasn't stored with batteries, they can cause a real mess

 

 

Thanks for the thought... does Te Papa actually have an interest in the tech sphere? Anyone know? I'd be happy to get it to them if this was the case.

Behodar
10448 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3388198 30-Jun-2025 08:38
Interesting...

 

The Tandy 100 was actually a computer made in Japan by Kyocera. All the ROM programs were written by Microsoft, and even a few of them were written by Bill Gates (!) himself ! These programs include a text editor, a telecommunication program, which uses the built-in modem (300 baud), and a rather good version of BASIC (no big surprise there).

 

Kyocera made this computer for three main companies: Tandy, Olivetti (Olivetti M10) and NEC (PC 8201), these computers are the same except the case and some little differences in the programs and a few physical differences.

 

Source



Dynamic
3842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3388199 30-Jun-2025 08:46
Consider the Museum of Transport and Technology as an option as well.

 

Museum of Transport and Technology Auckland | MOTAT | New Zealand




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

