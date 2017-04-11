It's been a number of months since I asked this question, but I'm wondering if we're any closer to being able to obtain an IPv6 service from Spark?
I have been using SixXS which is closing soon and have moved (for now) to he.net but would prefer to access a native IPv6 service via my ISP.
If somethings afoot and I have missed it in the IPv6 space for Spark, please let me know. If there are plans to do some testing with a select group of geeks / customers I'm keen.
Thanks for any and all info.
Best, Paul