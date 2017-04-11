This whole "what is the point" thing is an annoying debate normally said by people who don't understand IPv6 as a whole. There are several advantages to IPv6:

1) No NAT - each device has a public IP.

2) You shouldn't run out of IPv6 addresses unless if a swawm of nanobots invade the earth (see here).

3) Incredibly handy for Docker or virtual machines - you're able to use IPv6 to get somebody else to access it without the need of NAT or reverse proxies on the server. This is assuming that they, themselves have IPv6 connectivity (so the more providers we get adopting it, the better for everyone)

4) And yes you can remember it...

To remember a IPv6 address you've got to know your providers prefix and what you've been assigned - for example this address on BigPipe:

2403:9800:c048:a1::1/64

Now, I know that 2403:9800:c048:a1:: is what I have assigned my interface so really I only need to remember that. If I assign a server on my network with 2403:9800:c048:a1::d3ad:b33f I could remember that but we do have DNS and AAAA records to take care of that however if a device does autoconf (like my Chromebook currently has 2403:9800:c048:a1:d5ad:8ed1:c394:6f12 and anyone on the internet will be able to ping it) then no, you won't remember this but you'll have IPv6 connectivity. There isn't really a need to remember IPv6 addresses since somebody invented DNS already to do that for us.

I encourage people to do the IPv6 Certification on Hurracane Electric and get yourself a free shirt for doing so. It is worth it.