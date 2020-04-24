Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Unplan / Huawei B618s DNS issues
Ob1kxb

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270118 24-Apr-2020 12:49
Hi folks,

 

I am working with Huawei on issues with the Spark Unplan Huawei B618s modem which shows DNS issues. Just wondering if anyone out there can confirm the issues.

 

Simply put all DNS lookups result in two failed ones and then the successful return of the IP address. Sometime, with enough traffic it will stop responding to DNS requests. This is on all devices on the network. Turning the device on/off will make it work again.

 

If you have this modem can you do a simple:
nslookup www.google.com

 

My output:

 

Server:  one.one.one.one
Address:  1.1.1.1

 

DNS request timed out.
    timeout was 2 seconds.
DNS request timed out.
    timeout was 2 seconds.
Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    www.google.com
Addresses:  2404:6800:4006:802::2004
          172.217.25.36

 

The first two time-outs should not be there. It is irrelevant which DNS server you specific, or whether you specify to use the router's DNS server or manually configured on the network adapter.

 

Reason why I raised the case with them is that our corporate OpenDNS/Umbrella client (Mac and Windows clients) does a lot of DNS-over-HTTPS requests which makes the modem blow it's DNS up within minutes.

 

let me know your thoughts and experience. Thanks in advance

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2469254 24-Apr-2020 13:01
I can't replicate this problem with the same router and have not noticed any DNS issues...

 

nslookup www.google.com
Server:  homerouter.cpe
Address:  192.168.1.254

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    www.google.com
Addresses:  2404:6800:4006:80b::2004
          172.217.167.100

 

 

 

You've said it happens to any device on the network but just wondering if you are running windows have you checked the adapter properties > tcp/ip v4 > advanced > DNS tab and make sure there are no stray servers listed there? I know DNSJumper sometimes puts phantom records in addition to the ones you specify

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12967 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2469322 24-Apr-2020 13:36
If the client users DNS over HTTPS, it wouldn't be routing dns to the router at all.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Ob1kxb

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2470380 24-Apr-2020 15:26
snnet:

 

I can't replicate this problem with the same router and have not noticed any DNS issues...

 



Darn. I have received a replacement modem from Spark... same issue. What is your model and firmware?
My System information:

 

Device name:  B618s-65
Hardware version: WL1B610FM01
Software version:  11.198.01.05.1011
Web UI version:  21.100.52.00.03

 

snnet:
You've said it happens to any device on the network but just wondering if you are running windows have you checked the adapter properties > tcp/ip v4 > advanced > DNS tab and make sure there are no stray servers listed there?

 

 

No additional DNS servers unfortunately. When I connect my workstation to a Vodafone 4G modem I don't have any issues; it's just when using these Huawei's



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12967 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2470382 24-Apr-2020 15:31
I'd be keen to understand a little more about what your VPN application is specifically doing...

 

maybe a pcap if possible?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2470386 24-Apr-2020 15:39
Ob1kxb:

Darn. I have received a replacement modem from Spark... same issue. What is your model and firmware?
My System information:

 

Device name:  B618s-65
Hardware version: WL1B610FM01
Software version:  11.198.01.05.1011
Web UI version:  21.100.52.00.03

 

 

Exact same versions as you 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12967 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2470417 24-Apr-2020 16:30
snnet:

 

Ob1kxb:

Darn. I have received a replacement modem from Spark... same issue. What is your model and firmware?
My System information:

 

Device name:  B618s-65
Hardware version: WL1B610FM01
Software version:  11.198.01.05.1011
Web UI version:  21.100.52.00.03

 

 

Exact same versions as you 

 

 

That's because that is exactly the firmware we are currently pushing out.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2470426 24-Apr-2020 16:55
hio77:

 

is exactly the firmware we are currently pushing out.

 

 

I figured - just ruling versions out



StephenNZ
38 posts

Geek


  #2474131 30-Apr-2020 15:22
I've had similar problems with DNS / Ping timeouts on my B618 and other B315s that i've tested. 

 

I'm with Skinny and even ended up getting a new sim / B315 which behaves in a similar manner.   

 

Skinny have tired to help, but can only assume that is it network congestion during the COVID-19 lockdown which is causing the issues. 

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474934 1-May-2020 18:26
StephenNZ:

 

I've had similar problems with DNS / Ping timeouts on my B618 and other B315s that i've tested. 

 

I'm with Skinny and even ended up getting a new sim / B315 which behaves in a similar manner.   

 

Skinny have tired to help, but can only assume that is it network congestion during the COVID-19 lockdown which is causing the issues. 

 

 

Now and then I do have to reboot the modem and all comes back but I liken it to too much activity / connections

squareeyes123
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2659413 19-Feb-2021 09:14
I believe I am also having DNS issues. Here is my experience...

My parents have the B618 in Tairua.

 

Internet works, but push notifications don't happen, for any mobile devices for some reason. 

 

 

 

This includes (on mobile) Gmail, Viber, Signal, Google Assistant (routine started) etc. My parents also have issues getting alerts from their WiFi security camera.

 

 

 

Normal internet browsing seems to work fine.

 

 

 

If you leave the house (transit from WiFi to mobile data), often we get a flurry of previously undelivered messages. My parents are always missing our messages.

 

 

 

If I'm at the house and open an app like Signal, I can get live messages, if it is in the foreground. But no alerts previously, nor unread in the Android notification area. Same thing happens on my parents devices.

 

 

 

I have reset the router for them, which didn't help. I also added Google / Cloudflare DNS manually on the router, and the problem has persisted.

 

 

 

It's quite bizarre but unacceptable as everybody misses messages. I rely on alerts from an app called Pushover for a medical device.

 

 

 

I called Spark and they were infuriating. They insisted it was my devices (this doesn't happen on other networks for 6+ devices that suffer from this at my parents), and tried to make me pay for their paid device support. I persisted and they reset the connection and asked me to reboot the modem. It hasn't helped.

 

 

 

I also found this...

 

 

 

https://consumer.huawei.com/en/community/details/%5BLTE-Router-B618s%5D-DNS-not-working/topicId_106549/

squareeyes123
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2672141 12-Mar-2021 08:16
Any further thoughts on this one? My parents are missing our messages and Viber calls. I don't think it's acceptable. I'll go back to Spark and report here.

Ob1kxb

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2672170 12-Mar-2021 09:51
Just an update.

Just switched from Spark unplanned Mobile Broadband to 2Degrees and all issues have disappeared entirely!

Confirmed it’s purely a Spark/Huawei issue

squareeyes123
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2673742 13-Mar-2021 13:14
Got on to Spark by phone and they oraganised a RMA. Picking up a new one this weekend. I alerted them to this thread too so anyone else can post their experiences. 

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2673748 13-Mar-2021 13:51
squareeyes123:

 

Got on to Spark by phone and they oraganised a RMA. Picking up a new one this weekend. I alerted them to this thread too so anyone else can post their experiences. 

 

 

Apparently it can be solved by specifying alternate DNS settings - found on the Huawei forums. Unfortunately the web gui hides these settings and you have to use developer tools to access them

squareeyes123
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2673752 13-Mar-2021 13:52
Tried that per my original post. Didn't help.

1 | 2





