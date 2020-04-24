Hi folks,

I am working with Huawei on issues with the Spark Unplan Huawei B618s modem which shows DNS issues. Just wondering if anyone out there can confirm the issues.

Simply put all DNS lookups result in two failed ones and then the successful return of the IP address. Sometime, with enough traffic it will stop responding to DNS requests. This is on all devices on the network. Turning the device on/off will make it work again.

If you have this modem can you do a simple:

nslookup www.google.com

My output:

Server: one.one.one.one

Address: 1.1.1.1

DNS request timed out.

timeout was 2 seconds.

DNS request timed out.

timeout was 2 seconds.

Non-authoritative answer:

Name: www.google.com

Addresses: 2404:6800:4006:802::2004

172.217.25.36

The first two time-outs should not be there. It is irrelevant which DNS server you specific, or whether you specify to use the router's DNS server or manually configured on the network adapter.

Reason why I raised the case with them is that our corporate OpenDNS/Umbrella client (Mac and Windows clients) does a lot of DNS-over-HTTPS requests which makes the modem blow it's DNS up within minutes.

let me know your thoughts and experience. Thanks in advance