Can't SMS my wife skinny - skinny, both Android.
Was working fine, now I get error 38.
Texting other people works fine.
She can text me.
Any of you magical gurus have any idea of what I can do to fix it.
Remove the contact and re-save it
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
I sometimes have this issue after using Assistant to send messages. Changing the prefix for the contact from 0 to +64 or vice versa fixes it for me.
Can you receive your wife's sms? Just trying to see if the issue is one way.
Are you using the default SMS app or something else. Also have you tried resetting network settings. I know it does not seem logical given the issue is specific to one number. Note that resetting network settings will clear wifi passwords.
Hmm. My wife now has this "error 38" issue. She was messaging a contact and then when she tried to reply, she now gets error 38 message. She literally successfully sent a message to that contact 2 minutes earlier. She is also with Skinny.
If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.
OK. All sorted. Her contact she was messaging is a USA contact, so ran out of credit after sending the first message.
Yes I have given her a jolly good stare and made her aware texts to non NZ and Aus mobiles do cost.
If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.
andrewNZ: Can't SMS my wife.
what's wrong with with this? 😜
Some people would pay money not to be able to message their partner :P