andrewNZ

#273053 1-Aug-2020 16:51
Can't SMS my wife skinny - skinny, both Android.

Was working fine, now I get error 38.

Texting other people works fine.
She can text me.

Any of you magical gurus have any idea of what I can do to fix it.

Linux
  #2532827 1-Aug-2020 18:18
Remove the contact and re-save it

andrewNZ

  #2532841 1-Aug-2020 19:31
Thanks but it didn't help.

BUT, I don't think it's the contact because the phone is dual SIM and I can message her from my work number.

To be clear. This has working flawlessly for 1.5 years.

It stopped working a week or two ago.

This is the only number with an issue, but I don't have another known skinny contact to test either.

andrewNZ

  #2532858 1-Aug-2020 20:04
Have now tested with another skinny user and that works. Thanks jamesrt.

With the wife, the message never sends from my phone. The messages app says not sent.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2532879 1-Aug-2020 21:36
What's the phone number format on your contact?

Could you delete the thread (if no information you want to keep) and create a new one?

Tried your SIM on a different phone?




Rodimvs
  #2532893 1-Aug-2020 22:17
I sometimes have this issue after using Assistant to send messages. Changing the prefix for the contact from 0 to +64 or vice versa fixes it for me. 

andrewNZ

  #2532954 2-Aug-2020 07:42
I've tried:
-Changing the number format. It was +6422xxxxxxx, changed to 022xxxxxxx
-Deleting the message thread.
-Manually entering the number with no contact saved and no message thread.

I haven't pulled the sim yet, the main reason being the sim works properly in every other respect.
Maybe I'll have to dig up an old phone and sim adapter.

CrashAndBurn
  #2532956 2-Aug-2020 07:49
Can you receive your wife's sms? Just trying to see if the issue is one way.



andrewNZ

  #2532957 2-Aug-2020 07:50
Yes I can.

CrashAndBurn
  #2532963 2-Aug-2020 08:34
Are you using the default SMS app or something else. Also have you tried resetting network settings. I know it does not seem logical given the issue is specific to one number. Note that resetting network settings will clear wifi passwords.

andrewNZ

  #2532969 2-Aug-2020 09:07
Using the default messaging app. Moto g5s.

My understanding is that SMS sends the message via a message center with a phone number. It doesn't use any regular data network, it's closer to a phone call.
I think error 38 suggests it can't contact the message center. But we know that it can.

I have no intention of resetting network settings without sound reasoning behind it. That's not how you troubleshoot a problem.

andrewNZ

  #2532971 2-Aug-2020 09:20
Ok.

I went looking for another message app and discovered I'd opted into the default message app beta program at some point, so I opted out and reinstalled the default app.

Messages to the missus are working again. Now we don't have to talk!

Thanks for your efforts.

kiwiharry
  #2540200 13-Aug-2020 13:04
Hmm. My wife now has this "error 38" issue. She was messaging a contact and then when she tried to reply, she now gets error 38 message. She literally successfully sent a message to that contact 2 minutes earlier. She is also with Skinny.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

kiwiharry
  #2540212 13-Aug-2020 13:34
OK. All sorted. Her contact she was messaging is a USA contact, so ran out of credit after sending the first message.

 

Yes I have given her a jolly good stare and made her aware texts to non NZ and Aus mobiles do cost.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

dt

dt
  #2540216 13-Aug-2020 13:38
andrewNZ: Can't SMS my wife.

 

 

 

what's wrong with with this? 😜

tripp
  #2540246 13-Aug-2020 14:23
Some people would pay money not to be able to message their partner :P

 

 

 

 

