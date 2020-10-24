Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny 5G - Apple iPhone 12 pro bought from Apple direct
jat80

209 posts

Master Geek


#279579 24-Oct-2020 12:23
Do I need to do anything to activate it? Tried to ring skinny directly but the agent didn’t even know what 5g was.





Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2591252 24-Oct-2020 12:28
Are you in one of the (very few and very small) 5G coverage areas?

jat80

209 posts

Master Geek


  #2591253 24-Oct-2020 12:30
Benjip:

Are you in one of the (very few and very small) 5G coverage areas?



I’m not far from Auckland CBD





sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2591261 24-Oct-2020 13:30
you need to be in palmerston north, to access spark 5g.




Voice gives context



Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2591268 24-Oct-2020 13:51
sdavisnz:

you need to be in palmerston north, to access spark 5g.



As of this week, Spark has enabled 5G in parts of Auckland.

RunningMan
7068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2591269 24-Oct-2020 13:53
sdavisnz:

 

you need to be in palmerston north, to access spark 5g.

 

 

Why is that? Spark/Skinny have coverage in Auckland as well.

wellygary
6693 posts

Uber Geek


  #2591448 24-Oct-2020 16:45
Coverage is best if you have a boat ... or are on the waterfront.....in the rest of the cbd .. not so much


https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/smart-benches-spark-launches-5g-mobile-in-downtown-auckland/JKAVIHVWYOYCKUVXZCAW7JWYHA/

jat80

209 posts

Master Geek


  #2591451 24-Oct-2020 16:52
If anyone actually knows if skinny need to activate anything on there end let me know. I have no options of 5G on the iPhone in the mobile settings. Thanks.







gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2591467 24-Oct-2020 17:32
5G on the iPhone 12 / Pro, is not yet supported with Skinny. We hope to enable this soon.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

BioNz
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2591871 25-Oct-2020 20:02
maybe volte will be enabled as well........still waiting......

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2591920 25-Oct-2020 20:40
BioNz:

 

maybe volte will be enabled as well........still waiting......

 

 

You couldn't enable 5G without VoLTE since nobody would be able to make voice calls.

 

 

gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2591924 25-Oct-2020 21:04
BioNz:

maybe volte will be enabled as well........still waiting......



VoLTE is available with Skinny and iOS 14.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

BioNz
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2592220 26-Oct-2020 20:19
gajan:
BioNz:

 

maybe volte will be enabled as well........still waiting......

 



VoLTE is available with Skinny and iOS 14.

 

 

 

im an android user s9+ still waiting.............

Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592223 26-Oct-2020 20:41
Is VoLTE enabled in the menu of the handset? If yes then Spark / skinny need to do some checks

gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592224 26-Oct-2020 20:46
BioNz:

 

im an android user s9+ still waiting.............

 

 

I see - assumed it was an iOS device given the thread. Is your device sourced via Spark/Skinny ? I can check on what the timeliens / plan is for this.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

BioNz
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2592231 26-Oct-2020 21:26
gajan:

 

BioNz:

 

im an android user s9+ still waiting.............

 

 

I see - assumed it was an iOS device given the thread. Is your device sourced via Spark/Skinny ? I can check on what the timeliens / plan is for this.

 

 

 

 

it has spark rom on it. 

 

csc is tnz

 

so prob doesnt meet the rules. 

 

 

