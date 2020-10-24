Are you in one of the (very few and very small) 5G coverage areas?
Benjip:
Are you in one of the (very few and very small) 5G coverage areas?
you need to be in palmerston north, to access spark 5g.
sdavisnz:
Why is that? Spark/Skinny have coverage in Auckland as well.
maybe volte will be enabled as well........still waiting......
You couldn't enable 5G without VoLTE since nobody would be able to make voice calls.
VoLTE is available with Skinny and iOS 14.
im an android user s9+ still waiting.............
I see - assumed it was an iOS device given the thread. Is your device sourced via Spark/Skinny ? I can check on what the timeliens / plan is for this.
it has spark rom on it.
csc is tnz
so prob doesnt meet the rules.