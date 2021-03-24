Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark + Vodafone Dual SIM iPhone 12 Pro
bitserf

99 posts

Master Geek


#283991 24-Mar-2021 14:02
Send private message

I am getting an iPhone 12 Pro through work, and I'm planning to use my personal Spark plan with the eSIM, and the nanoSIM for my work Vodafone plan.

 

Will this work? Any gotchas?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
bonkiebonks
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679841 24-Mar-2021 14:19
Send private message

Not really.

I currently have the same setup. I think 5G doesn’t work when in dual SIM mode. But you can always disable one of the cellular connections if 5G is necessary.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
antonknee
1101 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2679843 24-Mar-2021 14:26
Send private message

I have this exact set up - works really well for me.

 

The major "gotcha" is that if you receive a call on one line, the other line will show no service.

 

5G is not currently available for dual SIM, however I believe this is part of iOS 14.5.

 

 

bitserf

99 posts

Master Geek


  #2701394 3-May-2021 19:34
Send private message

I noticed the 5G connection availability issue, but 14.5 upgrade did not seem to fix it for me.

 

Adding insult to injury, I could get only 3G on the work Vodafone physical SIM while colleague standing next to me with identical phone and also a work Vodafone physical SIM on the same plan was happily on 5G.

 

Is it a provisioning issue perhaps?



MaxineN
1051 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2701396 3-May-2021 19:36
Send private message

Does the same thing happen on another Vodafone certified 5G handset? If yes, then it's a provisioning issue.

 

 

 

edit: Does this happen when you've only got the Vodafone sim active instead?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 