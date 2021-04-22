Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark 5G at Eden Park
#284441 22-Apr-2021 12:15
Just received:

 

 

Spark in partnership with Eden Park will be switching on 5G at New Zealand’s national stadium this Saturday, where thousands of fans are expected to attend Eden Park’s first ever concert – SIX60.

 

Eden Park will become the first 5G-connected stadium in Auckland, giving guests who have a 5G compatible phone access to super-fast speeds and outstanding reliability to share videos and photos of the long-anticipated event.  

 

Spark’s Technology Director, Mark Beder says that this is an exciting extension to our partnership with Eden Park and that while the immediate benefit of 5G will be faster and more reliable connectivity compared to 4G, it’s only the start of how 5G will enhance the way New Zealanders watch their favourite sporting match or experience a world-class event.

 

“One of the key differences between 4G and 5G is its ability to enable mass connectivity, which will take us from a world of not just connecting people, but to a world of connecting almost anything.

 

“In the future, 5G will completely transform the way we experience live events. This could be anything from using virtual reality to provide fans with front-row concert experiences from their couch, improving in-person experiences with augmented reality, or reducing the time waiting in a queue for drinks and food with artificial intelligence self-service checkouts. The opportunities to improve customer experience and business efficiency are endless.” 

 

At this stage, coverage extends over 75% of Eden Park with 5G available in the East and West Stand, the No.1 Field, the lower South Stand and part of the lower North Stand, with the view of expanding this further over the coming months. 

 

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says the initiative will further align the 118-year-old stadium with some of the world’s best venues.

 

“We are thrilled to work alongside Spark to enhance the experience at New Zealand’s national stadium with 5G for both fans at major events and functions throughout the year. Technology plays an integral role in delivering unforgettable events and we look forward to continuing to upgrade our fan experience through partnerships with brands like Spark,” says Sautner.

 




  #2696903 23-Apr-2021 05:30
On a side note Vodafone are in the process of deploying 5G at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

 

 

  #2696929 23-Apr-2021 08:45
Curious as to what percentage of devices in use currently actually support 5G. Any there any stats or guesstimates available?

  #2696930 23-Apr-2021 08:48
Even more bandwidth for the punters to watch the concert from the comfort of the back of their phone despite actually standing there as they upload to facey/tiktok/insta :P



  #2697703 24-Apr-2021 22:31
jamesrt: Curious as to what percentage of devices in use currently actually support 5G. Any there any stats or guesstimates available?

 

With all the teenagers at Six60 I'd assume north of 90%!





  #2697707 25-Apr-2021 06:51
5G devices are still pretty expensive though, aren't they?

  #2697720 25-Apr-2021 08:42
I have 5G turned off on my iphone 12 due to being on Spark prepay and being in Wellington...

  #2697721 25-Apr-2021 08:48
jonherries: ... 5G turned off on my iphone 12 ...

 

 

 

Ditto. My Samsung S20+ has 5G switched off too. Don't want Bill Gates knowing what I'm up to!!!



  #2697723 25-Apr-2021 09:32
jonherries: I have 5G turned off on my iphone 12 due to being on Spark prepay and being in Wellington...

Jon

 

@jonherries This makes zero sense why would you turn 5G off?

#2697724 25-Apr-2021 09:32
rogercruse:

 

jonherries: ... 5G turned off on my iphone 12 ...

 

Ditto. My Samsung S20+ has 5G switched off too. Don't want Bill Gates knowing what I'm up to!!!

 

 

@rogercruse Please tell me you are joking?

  #2697794 25-Apr-2021 12:57
I wonder if spark realise that in order to receive these videos etc at the same high speed the recipient would need 5G? or are the concertgoers sending videos to eachother at the show?

 

I just don't see the marketing point

  #2697798 25-Apr-2021 13:17
Not sure that went as planned.... most of the night seemed to be on 3G owing to congestion. Never saw 5G that’s for sure

  #2697841 25-Apr-2021 16:54
Linux:

jonherries: I have 5G turned off on my iphone 12 due to being on Spark prepay and being in Wellington...

Jon


@jonherries This makes zero sense why would you turn 5G off?



I don’t get it on my account, and it uses power I don’t need, and there is no coverage in for it in Wellington so why would I have it on?

Jon

  #2697877 25-Apr-2021 19:17
Maybe I’m too bitter and cynical: pulling a marketing stunt in which you give 5G to a stadium ahead of a major event, but only managing 75% of that stadium seems pretty weak to me.

 

 

TechSol: Not sure that went as planned.... most of the night seemed to be on 3G owing to congestion. Never saw 5G that’s for sure

 

Oh wait, no, it just got even more laughable. 

  #2697886 25-Apr-2021 20:32
In terms of Auckland 5G maturity, Spark has a long way to go... based on the operators coverage maps. 

 

Click to see full size

 

 




  #2697891 25-Apr-2021 20:43
Linux:

rogercruse:


Ditto. My Samsung S20+ has 5G switched off too. Don't want Bill Gates knowing what I'm up to!!!



@rogercruse Please tell me you are joking?


Don't worry, it's only if you get the vaccine that the Bill Gates tracker will activate. The real danger is when 6G comes along ,they will the be able to remotely detonate you if you misbehave!




