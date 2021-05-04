We live in a Chorus fibre subdivision in Kaiapoi, N Canterbury. In the subdivision there is a Spark 4G cell-site, but no Voda or 2deg coverage.

Whenever there is a fibre outage, not only does the subdivision lose internet / "landline" access, but the cell-site also goes down. To me that indicates that there is a lack of redundancy to the cell tower, which is bad as it leaves the entire community without a reliable way to dial 111. If you're lucky, you can get 1 bar of 3G from a distant cell-site, but the connection drops often.

I have raised this with Spark over the phone, but don't have much faith in it being followed up from previous experiences. Is there anyone from Spark on here who can comment on how "normal" it is for a cell-site to share the same infrastructure as the subdivision's fibre network without redundancy, and can perhaps look at this? Our next door neighbour recently suffered two heart attacks and she is quite scared at the thought of not being able to dial for help.

(Note: we are currently in an outage that begun yesterday at 3:30pm-ish. It impacts the entire subdivision, regardless of service provider, so points to Chorus fibre outage, yet there is nothing on the Chorus outage map).