ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Panasonic KX-TGF372AZS Line in use, message
clayton

#285826 20-May-2021 09:18
I have had this Panasonic KX-TGF372AZS phone for a few years now on my Fibre landline connection and has been working flawlessly, it's plugged into an extension box in another room.

 

KX-TGF372AZS Twin Handsets - Panasonic New Zealand

 

A few months ago it started saying Line in use, the phone would still have a ringtone and make and receive calls ok. So unplugged all other devices, powered off the base unit, removed batteries from portables for 30 minutes and plugged just the base station in and eventually the message disappeared to come back again the last week, doing what I did before didn't work, so I plugged it directly into the ONT and it's still the same message "Line in use"

 

I phoned Spark and they run some tests and said everything is fine from their end and all that I have done to troubleshoot it has to be a faulty phone, so I went out and brought another phone and that is doing the same thing, I rang Spark back and told them it's still the same after replacing the phone and must be something to do with the ONT, Chorus them can out with their fancy test phone and checked everything and said it's working fine and it was my phone that must be the problem, I told the Chorus guy that it's brand new and he said all I can do is check if the line is working and it is.

 

I'll take the phone over to my friends place and plug it into his ONT and see what happens

 

Any other suggestion ?  

clayton

  #2710226 20-May-2021 15:24
Went over to my friends place with the phone and he had a similar setup where his phoned was plugged into the router that was plugged into the ONT so connected up my phone a Line in use message was gone!!

richms
  #2710243 20-May-2021 15:42
You would need to talk to panasonic in that case, as they are the ones that made the phone. If the line works then its nothing that spark or chorus can look into.




Richard rich.ms

clayton

  #2710287 20-May-2021 17:04
I've rung Panasonic and was told it was an issue I need to take up with Spark



cyril7
  #2710290 20-May-2021 17:25
My guess, and I could be wrong, the "line in use" results from the base station monitoring the line DC/battery state, normally if on hook it will be 40-50Vish, when off hook (ie line in use) it will be around 5-20V depending on the specific phone that is across the line.

 

I suspect the line volts that triggers the "line in use" is set too high and the ONT is providing slightly low line volts (albeit perfectly servicable), thus triggering the state.

 

As I say, its just my guess at a distance.

 

Cyril

clayton

  #2710295 20-May-2021 17:41
Hi Cyril, someone else actually mentioned this in another forum I was reading up on

 

I'm also noticing strange behavior coming from the fax line, the home screen would aluminate regularly like something on the line is been triggered, unplugging the fax line the home screen only aluminates when the home button is pressed  

 

Also another interesting thing is sometimes when the phone rings the ringtone sounds like someone is sending a fax 

 

on occasions when making a call there is some static on the line

 

Thanks for your feedback

 

 

clayton

  #2713117 26-May-2021 10:19
Thanks Cyril, mentioned to Chorus what you had said and they replaced the ONT and all is working fine 

cyril7
#2713172 26-May-2021 13:36
Hi, good result 

 

Cyril

