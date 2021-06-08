catspyjamas

Strange problem started at about 10pm tonight. TVNZ On demand & Neon being watched on laptops both stopped playing mid-stream. Tried some other sites - Netflix will play stuff (via a browser), but not Acorn, nor TV 3 on demand. Youtube & Tubi TV OK. Can still browse the net, so not a complete internet failure - just don't seen to be able to stream TV. Brightcove errors are mentioned on Acorn, generic errors on other sites. TVNZ won't even load the home page correctly. Tried on all our laptops. Tried the Acorn app on my phone and it works until you press play on anything. TVNZ app failing to load at all. We're on Spark VDSL but the phone is currently connecting with mobile data (Spark).

Not sure if this is a Spark issue or something wider as family member just yelled out to me while I'm typing this that there are lots of comments on TVNZ FB page, which also mention other streaming sites. He doesn't see a mention of ISPs though. Don't have a working TV to test here, but am told TV apps are also mentioned in said FB comments.