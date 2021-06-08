Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Strange problem with streaming sites
catspyjamas

146 posts

Master Geek


#287137 8-Jun-2021 22:55
Strange problem started at about 10pm tonight. TVNZ On demand & Neon being watched on laptops both stopped playing mid-stream. Tried some other sites - Netflix will play stuff (via a browser), but not Acorn, nor TV 3 on demand. Youtube & Tubi TV OK. Can still browse the net, so not a complete internet failure - just don't seen to be able to stream TV. Brightcove errors are mentioned on Acorn, generic errors on other sites. TVNZ won't even load the home page correctly. Tried on all our laptops. Tried the Acorn app on my phone and it works until you press play on anything. TVNZ app failing to load at all. We're on Spark VDSL but the phone is currently connecting with mobile data (Spark).

 

Not sure if this is a Spark issue or something wider as family member just yelled out to me while I'm typing this that there are lots of comments on TVNZ FB page, which also mention other streaming sites. He doesn't see a mention of ISPs though. Don't have a working TV to test here, but am told TV apps are also mentioned in said FB comments.

Talkiet
4561 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2720994 8-Jun-2021 22:58
Likely related to a large CDN provider outage that seems to have just been fixed. Try logging out and back in to the services and see if they are ok now.

 

(This was not a Spark specific issue - it affected all providers)

 

Cheers - N

 

 




tomgeeknz
923 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2720996 8-Jun-2021 23:00
This is related to a worldwide Fastly CDN outage it seems, Trade Me and a raft of other sites also affected. The issue is listed as fixed/patched in the last couple of minutes, but i imagine that fix will take time to implement, and propagate world wide. 

catspyjamas

146 posts

Master Geek


  #2720998 8-Jun-2021 23:07
Yes Neon, Acorn & 3now all behaving OK, but TVNZ home page still says page doesn't exist on PC (hard page refresh), and app still won't load on phone. Suspect it's caused some other issues for TVNZ. 

 

Thanks for the speedy and helpful information!



Stu

Stu
Hammered
6446 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720999 8-Jun-2021 23:13
Please see the discussion here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=287136




