Bigpipe DNS servers changing to Spark DNS
clinty

1097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#288967 3-Aug-2021 19:06
Send private message

Haven't seen anything about this anywhere else, but received an e-mail today from Bigpipe telling me their DNS server will be decommissioned soon:

 

We’ve noticed that your modem/router is currently configured to use soon-to-be decommissioned Bigpipe DNS servers. To avoid any interruption of your internet service we need you to update your DNS settings as soon as possible.

The fix for this is pretty simple, just log into your modem/router interface and ensure that the DNS servers are set to be obtained automatically. This will ensure that you’re always using our recommended DNS servers.

If you do need to manually configure the servers, please use the following:

ns1.xtra.co.nz (primary)                122.56.237.1
ns2.xtra.co.nz (secondary)             210.55.111.1

 

 

Kinda surprised it hasn't happened earlier

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

DjShadow
3852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2754651 3-Aug-2021 19:47
Send private message

Do a nslookup on both ns1 and ns2.xtra.co.nz and they return both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. I thought Spark wasn't going down that road?

MaxineN
1048 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2754772 3-Aug-2021 21:00
Send private message

Seems like BigPipe is just being abandoned.




cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754831 3-Aug-2021 22:04
Send private message

I'm guessing that they kept Bigpipes DNS servers up for modems/devices who had it hardcoded in to avoid disruptions when they migrated from the Bigpipe core over to Spark. 
Now with the migration truly out of the way, I suspect that they are wrapping up any surplus services that aren't required.

 

As for the future of Bigpipe? Who knows - it was always a niche offering. It would make sense to either merge with Spark or Skinny given that corporates don't tend to be able to manage niche brands very well.




webhosting

antonknee
1096 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2754842 3-Aug-2021 22:51
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

Seems like BigPipe is just being abandoned.

 

 

I mean what’s the point in it now? When it was more independent, it could really target its niche. But it’s been folded into the mothership pretty well at this point, and I don’t think it targets that niche at all well now. I expect that niche is now more at home with Voyager or maybe 2degrees to be honest.

 

In any case, the plans and pricing have been sort of superseded and there’s really no point of difference with BigPipe now. I think the brand will disappear sooner rather than later. 

cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754843 3-Aug-2021 23:29
Send private message

I agree - the whole proposition with Bigpipe was that it was aimed at power users and that you 'saved' by only having online support. 
When you compare them to the competition, their pricing is indeed quite dated with many competitors offering better prices, chat AND phone support.

 

Looking at their website, you can tell that its hosted off AWS (which is quite ironic given how much data center and server capacity Spark has) and if I was to hazard a guess, they'll probably be using a 'chat bot as a service' service which will also be drawing external costs.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11019 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754852 4-Aug-2021 00:27
Send private message

I think the power-user ISP has to go to Voyager these days. 2degrees killed this niche when they enabled CG-NAT and went totally corporate on their customers basically becoming any other ISP. Don't get me wrong, 2degrees is still great but Voyager is king for geeks due to their one-off cost for Static IPv4 / IPv6, peering and great technical support (including phone).

 

There is no point in BigPipe these days and I am surprised in any person staying with them. Skinny offers phone, email and chat support AND is much cheaper (and is still on Spark). Spark is great for your average user but to be fully honest they've also fallen behind in not keeping up with the competition. The ongoing refusal to peer, not having IPv6 (despite almost every other ISP having it these days) etc doesn't make it as appealing for power users. I've had friends under zero influence from me shift away to other providers due to the lack of peering when working from home became a thing. Despite all of this though, I still recommend Skinny to the more budget conscious friends of mine who only need basic internet (Fibre 100) but to anyone else I often recommend Voyager or even 2degrees depending on their requirement.




Handle9
7793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754870 4-Aug-2021 02:48
Send private message

antonknee:

 

MaxineN:

 

Seems like BigPipe is just being abandoned.

 

 

I mean what’s the point in it now? When it was more independent, it could really target its niche. But it’s been folded into the mothership pretty well at this point, and I don’t think it targets that niche at all well now. I expect that niche is now more at home with Voyager or maybe 2degrees to be honest.

 

In any case, the plans and pricing have been sort of superseded and there’s really no point of difference with BigPipe now. I think the brand will disappear sooner rather than later. 

 

 

People who want a low cost service without CGNAT would find it an excellent option.

 

 

 

Edit: Fair point above about Skinny being the likely successor brand.



gbwelly
1143 posts

Uber Geek


  #2754891 4-Aug-2021 08:04
Send private message

Are there any other providers doing 100/100 with static IP without ongoing monthly cost?

 

 







xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754894 4-Aug-2021 08:15
Send private message

gbwelly:

 

Are there any other providers doing 100/100 with static IP without ongoing monthly cost?

 

 

 

 

Not seen anyone offering 100/100 except BigPipe.  Voyager can supply it, but means you go to a business plan which is extra $$$.

 

 

 

Slightly OT, but I honestly cannot see the reason for ISP's charging extra for a "business" plan vs consumer when the speed and service is exactly the same (no SLA etc).

 

 




cisconz
cisconz
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754896 4-Aug-2021 08:24
Send private message

xpd:

 

Slightly OT, but I honestly cannot see the reason for ISP's charging extra for a "business" plan vs consumer when the speed and service is exactly the same (no SLA etc).

 

 

I thought that it was because of the wholesale price difference. 




Senecio
1542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2754903 4-Aug-2021 09:25
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

I think the power-user ISP has to go to Voyager these days. 2degrees killed this niche when they enabled CG-NAT and went totally corporate on their customers basically becoming any other ISP. Don't get me wrong, 2degrees is still great but Voyager is king for geeks due to their one-off cost for Static IPv4 / IPv6, peering and great technical support (including phone).

 

There is no point in BigPipe these days and I am surprised in any person staying with them. Skinny offers phone, email and chat support AND is much cheaper (and is still on Spark). Spark is great for your average user but to be fully honest they've also fallen behind in not keeping up with the competition. The ongoing refusal to peer, not having IPv6 (despite almost every other ISP having it these days) etc doesn't make it as appealing for power users. I've had friends under zero influence from me shift away to other providers due to the lack of peering when working from home became a thing. Despite all of this though, I still recommend Skinny to the more budget conscious friends of mine who only need basic internet (Fibre 100) but to anyone else I often recommend Voyager or even 2degrees depending on their requirement.

 

 

 

 

I'm with BigPipe currently as when Fibre came to my street they were the best option for a one-off Static IPv4 address. I'll be switching to Voyager shortly now that I'm out of contract.

Groucho
441 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2754920 4-Aug-2021 10:16
Send private message

clinty:

If you do need to manually configure the servers, please use the following:

ns1.xtra.co.nz (primary)                122.56.237.1
ns2.xtra.co.nz (secondary)             210.55.111.1

 

 

Kind of weird they haven't rebranded their Name Servers to be ns1.spark.co.nz / ns2.spark.co.nz?  How long ago was it they effectively phased out XTRA as a broadband brand in favour of an all encompassing ISP Spark?

nic.wise
248 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2754922 4-Aug-2021 10:20
Send private message

I guess I'm going to ride out BP until it goes away or I'm forced to move. I'm on 100/100 as well, with a fixed IP. Voyager would be quite a lot more per month, which is fine (it'd be gig), sp if I have to, I might go there. I didn't get the email, but I run my own DNS here (pihole, ending up on google, I think), so I suspect my IP didn't make their list.

 

I have no problems with BP, outside of their peering situation via Spark which doesn't really affect me too much. Would be nice to know if they are going to kill it, leave it, or just wait until the price drops for everyone else and have people leave of their own accord.

 

the time to get support was a bit crappy last time, but I've had to get hold of them twice in, what, 6 years? So it's manageable. Person who helped was awesome tho, and the connection itself has been faultless.




robjg63
3499 posts

Uber Geek


  #2754966 4-Aug-2021 11:46
Send private message

nic.wise:

 

I guess I'm going to ride out BP until it goes away or I'm forced to move. I'm on 100/100 as well, with a fixed IP. Voyager would be quite a lot more per month, which is fine (it'd be gig), sp if I have to, I might go there. I didn't get the email, but I run my own DNS here (pihole, ending up on google, I think), so I suspect my IP didn't make their list.

 

I have no problems with BP, outside of their peering situation via Spark which doesn't really affect me too much. Would be nice to know if they are going to kill it, leave it, or just wait until the price drops for everyone else and have people leave of their own accord.

 

the time to get support was a bit crappy last time, but I've had to get hold of them twice in, what, 6 years? So it's manageable. Person who helped was awesome tho, and the connection itself has been faultless.

 

 

Likewise, but I am on 100/20. I noticed I have my TP-Link router set to 0.0.0.0 - so I think that just auto picks up the DNS from your ISP. I didnt get an email so my DNS is probably ok.

 

I got a static IP address when I signed up (5+?) years ago for a one off cost of $45 I think it was.

 

I could probably save a couple of dollars a month, or get a free streaming service (amazon prime) that I dont really want - but the cost is still seems ok for me.

 

Doesnt seem worth the hassle of changing at the moment.




Shindig
1173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2755285 4-Aug-2021 21:03
Send private message

What is this peering with Spark.

 

If one was going to move from BP, would it be best to shift to Spark?




