I think the power-user ISP has to go to Voyager these days. 2degrees killed this niche when they enabled CG-NAT and went totally corporate on their customers basically becoming any other ISP. Don't get me wrong, 2degrees is still great but Voyager is king for geeks due to their one-off cost for Static IPv4 / IPv6, peering and great technical support (including phone).

There is no point in BigPipe these days and I am surprised in any person staying with them. Skinny offers phone, email and chat support AND is much cheaper (and is still on Spark). Spark is great for your average user but to be fully honest they've also fallen behind in not keeping up with the competition. The ongoing refusal to peer, not having IPv6 (despite almost every other ISP having it these days) etc doesn't make it as appealing for power users. I've had friends under zero influence from me shift away to other providers due to the lack of peering when working from home became a thing. Despite all of this though, I still recommend Skinny to the more budget conscious friends of mine who only need basic internet (Fibre 100) but to anyone else I often recommend Voyager or even 2degrees depending on their requirement.