What a very bad 5G network speed, Spark.
Wynyard Car Park
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai
Are we meant to be seeing a problem here?
300mbps down 60 up is pretty slick!
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
for where you are....in a carpark 300Mbps down should be ample???
haha really guys? 300 Mbps for a 5G internet? Vodafone is better. 😁
Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai
That Vodafone speed test is probably under optimal conditions, I would hazard a guess.
No speed is guaranteed anyway.
What an odd thread to post. Lots of factors determine performance, your handset maybe complete rubbish or has been dropped recently and doesn't perform the way it used to on that band.
Maybe you should provide more details as to how you tested it, where you were, signal strength etc etc.
Please continue in your existing thread Tested Spark's 5G at Commercial Bay (geekzone.co.nz)
