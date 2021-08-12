Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Horrible 5G network in AKL CBD
sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#289100 12-Aug-2021 12:01
Send private message

What a very bad 5G network speed, Spark.
Wynyard Car Park
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

Create new topic
MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2759003 12-Aug-2021 12:02
Send private message

Are we meant to be seeing a problem here?

 

300mbps down 60 up is pretty slick!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
hsvhel
814 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2759004 12-Aug-2021 12:05
Send private message

for where you are....in a carpark 300Mbps down should be ample???

MadEngineer
3067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2759009 12-Aug-2021 12:22
Send private message

HAHA FUNNY GUY




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759087 12-Aug-2021 16:19
Send private message

haha really guys? 300 Mbps for a 5G internet? Vodafone is better. 😁




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

quickymart
9043 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2759097 12-Aug-2021 16:53
Send private message

That Vodafone speed test is probably under optimal conditions, I would hazard a guess.

 

No speed is guaranteed anyway.

langi27
576 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2759116 12-Aug-2021 16:56
Send private message

What an odd thread to post. Lots of factors determine performance, your handset maybe complete rubbish or has been dropped recently and doesn't perform the way it used to on that band. 

 

Maybe you should provide more details as to how you tested it, where you were, signal strength etc etc. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74188 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759118 12-Aug-2021 17:03
Send private message

Please continue in your existing thread Tested Spark's 5G at Commercial Bay (geekzone.co.nz)




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 