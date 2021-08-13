Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Mobile Outage - Maungakaramea - ETA?
aaristotle

104 posts

Master Geek


#289122 13-Aug-2021 16:07
Send private message

After losing cellphone reception yesterday I discovered the cell tower I connect to is suffering an Outage according to the Spark Status page.

 

There is no indication of an ETA for a fix, with other faults that were on the status page today being fixed within 6 hours, but a Karamea mobile fault is now into its 7th day.

 

 As I use mobile data while working in our orchard I will need to make an hour round trip to purchase a temporary Vodafone or 2 Degrees SIM to use in the meantime.

 

Are there any other sources of info with a possible ETA for repair, or someone from Spark with some inside info on whether the outage is likely to be hours or days?

Create new topic
quickymart
9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2759759 13-Aug-2021 17:38
Send private message

Karamea or Maungakaramea? They're in two totally different locations.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
aaristotle

104 posts

Master Geek


  #2759818 13-Aug-2021 20:54
Send private message

I'm about 9km from the Maungakaramea tower.

 

 

Linux
9114 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759821 13-Aug-2021 21:05
Send private message

If a RCG site then no carriers will get service



aaristotle

104 posts

Master Geek


  #2759958 14-Aug-2021 11:41
Send private message

Looking at gis.geek.nz it looks like Spark, Vodafone and 2 Degrees each have their own licences & transmitters in the same location. My wifes phone is with 2 Degrees and is still getting mobile service.

aaristotle

104 posts

Master Geek


  #2763410 20-Aug-2021 08:07
Send private message

Still without cellular service after 8 days. I have contacted Spark through various channels ie Chat, faults, accounts (for a credit for no service) but no one can provide any information on what the fault is, and any ETA for repair.

 

I know of neighbours who use rural broadband and the 4G for their home phone who also have their mobiles with Spark so have no connectivity. Fortunately I still have copper to the house (ADSL) so have internet and the wife is with 2 Degrees.

 

I can't believe that a cell tower that services a large rural area of Northland can be out of service for such a long time, especially when there hasn't been any significant weather events or other natural disasters, and the the other service providers at the same site are functioning normally. It is even more critical now we are in level 4 lock down and don't have the option of changing provider.

Linux
9114 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2763469 20-Aug-2021 09:21
Send private message

The lock down is going to push it out longer, If you need a 2degrees SIM let me know @aaristotle as I will be near your location late this afternoon and can drop one off to you

aaristotle

104 posts

Master Geek


  #2763557 20-Aug-2021 10:49
Send private message

Thanks for the offer but I'll get by with using the wife's phone. Just wanted somewhere to vent, as we are trying to operate an orchard and having to co-ordinate transport, wholesale marketers and lockdown, then make sure anyone trying to contact me uses my wife's phone number.  



Linux
9114 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2763599 20-Aug-2021 11:25
Send private message

@aaristotle Don't forget about data clock free 1 hour per day

cbrpilot
854 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #2763691 20-Aug-2021 13:07
Send private message

Hi everyone, I'm not a mobile engineer and not really across this, but I have reached out and can provide the following update: "attempts to repair the site have not been successful and we are now awaiting parts to be delivered to the site and installed on the tower". 

 

So this is being actively worked on and we cannot provide an estimated time of restoration at this point unfortunately. 

 

 




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

aaristotle

104 posts

Master Geek


  #2765196 23-Aug-2021 08:20
Send private message

Just finishing off this topic, the cell site came back online last night, after being down for 11 days.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 