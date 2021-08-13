After losing cellphone reception yesterday I discovered the cell tower I connect to is suffering an Outage according to the Spark Status page.

There is no indication of an ETA for a fix, with other faults that were on the status page today being fixed within 6 hours, but a Karamea mobile fault is now into its 7th day.

As I use mobile data while working in our orchard I will need to make an hour round trip to purchase a temporary Vodafone or 2 Degrees SIM to use in the meantime.

Are there any other sources of info with a possible ETA for repair, or someone from Spark with some inside info on whether the outage is likely to be hours or days?