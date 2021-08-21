Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi All,

Apologies if this has been asked before but I'd like to know if the Skinny Smart Modem would work with the Spark Mesh Unit? I assume the Spark + Skinny modems are essentially the same, but flashed with different firmware, as such, curious if this would prevent the Spark Mesh unit to work with the Skinny Smart modem.

I'm currently using the Skinny Smart modem (I'm on Skinny Vdsl) but keen to try the Spark Mesh unit to extend WiFi coverage.

There's a Spark Mesh unit available on Marketplace but don't want to buy it if it won't work.

Let me know if someone can help clarify this?

Cheers!

Ah never mind. I raised a ticket with Skinny and they replied saying the Spark Mesh unit is compatible with the Skinny Smart modem however is not supported from a troubleshooting perspective etc.

