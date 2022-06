Team,



Has anyone else been having issues for a while with Spark whereby trying to start a conference call on an iPhone drops out the person who you put on hold just before you call the other person?



I can’t remember when this started happening but most of us have just worked around not doing it until it happened again today.



One of my colleagues doesn’t have the issue on his Android, so I’m wondering if it’s VoLTE related to iPhones?



Anyone had any similar experiences?



Chris