Hi,

A few weeks ago calls from my wife's phone (Skinny) starting to show up as Private Number for not good reason. TXT messages are identified correctly. She tried the SIM card on a different terminal with the same result so this doesn't seem to be the culprit. Skinny support recommended to buy a new SIM card and transfer the number to the new card but this didn't solve the issue either.

Any idea what else to try?