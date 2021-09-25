Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark selects Nokia for 5G expansion - 90% of population by end of 2023
freitasm

#289731 25-Sep-2021 15:20
Press release:

 

 

Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Spark, New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services company, to support its accelerated 5G rollout, which will provide 5G coverage to approximately 90 per cent of the population by the end of 2023. The deal will see Spark deploy Nokia’s latest 5G RAN technology across a large part of the rollout, while simultaneously upgrading 4G at these sites using Nokia products. The upgraded service will provide Spark customers with 5G connectivity, bringing faster speeds and additional capacity.
 
Under the deal, Nokia RAN equipment will be used to upgrade parts of Spark’s mobile network using products from its latest AirScale radio portfolio, all powered by Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.
 
These new products have the potential to help deliver up to 10x faster data speeds to Spark’s mobile and wireless broadband customers while consuming much less energy than earlier generations of network equipment.
 
Nokia’s AirScale portfolio equipment is also software upgradeable from 3G/4G to 5G, enabling Spark to remotely upgrade 4G sites to 5G when required. Together this energy efficiency and upgradeability make Spark’s network investment future proof while also lowering its total cost of ownership.
 
Nokia has a long-standing partnership with Spark and has delivered several projects across Spark’s network including 5G RAN, IP, core, and optical transport. These projects have set the foundation for the delivery of superior network performance with ubiquitous 5G connectivity.
 
Rajesh Singh, General Manager of Value Management at Spark New Zealand, commented: “We’re immensely excited about bringing 5G to approximately 90 per cent of New Zealand’s population by the end of the calendar year 2023 and to provide the foundation that we believe will support Kiwi businesses across a range of industries to adapt, transform and grow in an increasingly digital world. We’re also pleased to be upgrading parts of our 4G network to support the unprecedented increase in demand for data we are seeing each year. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with our partner, Nokia on this exciting next phase of our 5G rollout.”
 
Rob Joyce, Chief Technology Officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, said: “We’re proud to support Spark as it delivers the benefits of 5G to more of New Zealand. By helping Spark be 5G ready and reduce its total cost of ownership with our AirScale products, it can deliver 5G much faster and further than before, allowing its consumer and enterprise customers to reap the rewards of 5G in more and more places across New Zealand.”

 




DjShadow
  #2784204 25-Sep-2021 15:29
What is going to happen to the sites running Samsung gear? swapped for Nokia?

Linux
  #2784205 25-Sep-2021 15:30
I am guessing Samsung dumped

sbiddle
  #2784213 25-Sep-2021 16:18
So ironic that Spark dumped Nokia for Huawei who (virtually) rebuilt their entire network and now they're moving everything back to Nokia again!

 

 



Linux
  #2784222 25-Sep-2021 16:43
sbiddle:

 

So ironic that Spark dumped Nokia for Huawei who (virtually) rebuilt their entire network and now they're moving everything back to Nokia again!

 

 

Sticking to Nokia is a great move by SprakNZ

 

Edit: Wait for media release Monday by VodafoneNZ 92% population coverage before end of 2023

dfnt
  #2784239 25-Sep-2021 18:01
Will Wellington be done by 2023?

 

Why is it a major NZ city that doesn't have it yet?

 

toejam316
  #2784241 25-Sep-2021 18:08
Just FYI I've got nothing to do with the mobile network, so everything I'm saying is just conjecture.

 

I'd suspect that a few key cities don't have 5G yet because of the negotiation to get another partner. I suspect Samsung was a case of move quickly, and probably the more mature Nokia hardware is going to be a better option going forward, especially given the history of working with Nokia. I'd also say that prior to the Huawei GCSB issues, it was probably pretty good odds everyone was going to use Huawei hardware for their 5G deployment, which is what would've lead to the "grab what you can" style deployment of Samsung hardware in the first place as a stop gap.




gzt

gzt
#2784249 25-Sep-2021 18:48
WiFi calling before end of 2023? ; )



coffeebaron
  #2784268 25-Sep-2021 20:36
sbiddle:

So ironic that Spark dumped Nokia for Huawei who (virtually) rebuilt their entire network and now they're moving everything back to Nokia again!


 


I thought it was Alcatel Lucent the Spark was used before Huawei. Though since bought out by Nokia I think.




sbiddle
  #2784388 26-Sep-2021 11:27
coffeebaron:
sbiddle:

 

So ironic that Spark dumped Nokia for Huawei who (virtually) rebuilt their entire network and now they're moving everything back to Nokia again!

 

 

 

 

 


I thought it was Alcatel Lucent the Spark was used before Huawei. Though since bought out by Nokia I think.

 

Yes Nokia purchased ALU - and much of their new equipment in the market now is based off the ALU technology.

 

 

old3eyes
  #2784434 26-Sep-2021 13:16
gzt: WiFi calling before end of 2023? ; )

 

I hope so or either another cell site close to where  I live. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

matisyahu
  #2788808 4-Oct-2021 02:17
Telstra in Australia are looking at turning off their 3G network in 2024 - they've already started using some of their 850MHz for 5G. It would be interesting to see whether in the long run we'll see 5G being deployed on 850MHz with 4G on 700MHz being a fall back.




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

 

Linux
  #2788813 4-Oct-2021 06:23
The sooner 3G spectrum is used for 4G / 5G the better

old3eyes
  #2788836 4-Oct-2021 08:23
Linux:

 

The sooner 3G spectrum is used for 4G / 5G the better

 

 

Isn't the voice content of 4G carried over 3G??




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
  #2788840 4-Oct-2021 08:25
old3eyes:

 

Linux:

 

The sooner 3G spectrum is used for 4G / 5G the better

 

 

Isn't the voice content of 4G carried over 3G??

 

 

Except when using VoLTE.




old3eyes
  #2788841 4-Oct-2021 08:28
freitasm:

 

old3eyes:

 

Isn't the voice content of 4G carried over 3G??

 

 

Except when using VoLTE.

 

 

So that means unless your phone support VoLTE  then you have no service??  Sounds like Microsoft and their Windows 11 planed obsolescence.. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

