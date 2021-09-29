Hmmm that brings back memories of an occasional problem I used to have with my Skinny B618 on 4G broadband.

I discovered soon after switching to wireless 4G a few years ago that the modem would drop connection for a second approx every 24hrs, usually somewhere in the wee small hours, or, 24hrs after I last turned it on. This brief drop out is apparently normal and expected behaviour on Spark and Skinny wireless broadband (the Skinny person I spoke to gave it a name but I can't remember what that was); however very occasionally when the modem re-established an internet connection, it was at a much reduced speed. Like the difference between it's normal 100-140Mb down/40-45Mb, to below 5Mb down, sometimes as low as 2Mb. Turning the modem off at the wall & then back on again always fixed it, and speeds were immediately restored to what they normally would be for the day/time of day. Just like you've described.

It hasn't happened to me for a few years, and I still have the same modem. Even when it did, it was only a few times and only over a period of about a month and never sequentially, so I never discovered what caused it. Some kind of glitch somewhere. If it was me and the problem persisted, I'd be requesting a new modem.