Smart Modem 2 - Performance
snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


#289796 29-Sep-2021 17:20
I've had a Spark Smart Modem 2 for a while now and noticed the last few days I've had to power cycle it to get the performance back to standard - has anyone else experienced this? I'm on 4G FWA with an external antenna and usually I'll get at least 50Mbps down and 12Mbps up, when I come home after work the upload sits well under 1Mbps usually, but a power cycle fixes it. I could arrange something to cycle the power automatically every day but just wondered if this was a known issue? It didn't do this from the start when I first received the modem.

 

[edit]

 

Just to clarify this isn't really a speed issue, I'm fine with the norm, I'm testing over WiFi though I have tried ethernet too. I usually don't have my laptop on before I get home later in the afternoon after being out all day, and it's only me here so nobody's torrenting or anything like that

catspyjamas
149 posts

Master Geek


  #2787724 1-Oct-2021 15:29
Hmmm that brings back memories of an occasional problem I used to have with my Skinny B618 on 4G broadband.

 

I discovered soon after switching to wireless 4G a few years ago that the modem would drop connection for a second approx every 24hrs, usually somewhere in the wee small hours, or, 24hrs after I last turned it on. This brief drop out is apparently normal and expected behaviour on Spark and Skinny wireless broadband (the Skinny person I spoke to gave it a name but I can't remember what that was); however very occasionally when the modem re-established an internet connection, it was at a much reduced speed. Like the difference between it's normal 100-140Mb down/40-45Mb, to below 5Mb down, sometimes as low as 2Mb. Turning the modem off at the wall & then back on again always fixed it, and speeds were immediately restored to what they normally would be for the day/time of day. Just like you've described.

 

It hasn't happened to me for a few years, and I still have the same modem. Even when it did, it was only a few times and only over a period of about a month and never sequentially, so I never discovered what caused it. Some kind of glitch somewhere. If it was me and the problem persisted, I'd be requesting a new modem.

Niscoupe
94 posts

Master Geek


  #2787974 2-Oct-2021 09:45
We have just had a Smart Modem 2 installed at our business premises. We had all sorts of problems logging on new connections. Connection to the modem happens straight away but it appears to take at least 15mins for a new connection to actually connect to the internet. Once connection is achieved the first time it is fine from there on. This was for both ethernet and wireless connections. Even now the laptop (Wireless connection) has problems accessing web pages and connects at a much slower speed than the Iphones or Ipad.

 

Is there any way to get around this?....The Spark rep appeared to be bambouzzled with this and didn't have any answers

catspyjamas
149 posts

Master Geek


  #2795592 14-Oct-2021 21:25
@snnet - any update with this? Does the issue persist, or did you get it resolved? If so, what was the solution?

 

 

 

Taking a keen interest because this is the modem I'll be switching to when I lose my VDSL soon.



K8Toledo
640 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2795610 14-Oct-2021 22:01
snnet:

 

I've had a Spark Smart Modem 2 for a while now and noticed the last few days I've had to power cycle it to get the performance back to standard - has anyone else experienced this? I'm on 4G FWA with an external antenna and usually I'll get at least 50Mbps down and 12Mbps up, when I come home after work the upload sits well under 1Mbps usually, but a power cycle fixes it. I could arrange something to cycle the power automatically every day but just wondered if this was a known issue? It didn't do this from the start when I first received the modem.

 

[edit]

 

Just to clarify this isn't really a speed issue, I'm fine with the norm, I'm testing over WiFi though I have tried ethernet too. I usually don't have my laptop on before I get home later in the afternoon after being out all day, and it's only me here so nobody's torrenting or anything like that

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the update... 

 

Could be a hardware issue.... CPU overheating or memory/cache related (i.e. restarting perhaps clearing DRAM)?

 

 

 

What does the debug log say?

 

 

 

 

 

 





ultralinear
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2839952 29-Dec-2021 13:22
I recently bought a smart modem 2 to make the most of 4G rural wireless broadband. Speeds have been pretty good for my area, rural north auckland, (30-60Mbps down depending on position within (or on top of) the house) But it has had issues with periodic loss (2-4 times/day) of it's WAN IP connection. The logs show that it reconnects within a minute or so, but it's not helpful when I'm on a zoom call or streaming radio/tv. The admin console shows the 4G radio side has "Good" signal strength.

 

Eventually managed to get attention from Spark to take it seriously, and not just a user issue. Various Spark/cell tower/Smart modem restarts followed and now a 24hour wait and see period. Likely to be a SIM and modem replacement if the issue remains.

 

I notice that at least one of the outages occurs at a similar time - 0727 each morning. Sounds suspiciously like a daily reboot/link restart or something similar.

 

Will post updates.

 

 

 

 

ultralinear
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2842461 3-Jan-2022 14:45
And the fun continues. Spark support eventrually decided to replace the device which I duly did with a trip to the Spark shop.

 

Same issue continues, same errors showing in the event log in the smartmodem 2, just with different timestamps for the disconnections. 2-3 per day, and randomly annoying depending on whether I happen to be on a VOIP call or streaming or whatever.

 

A comment the main support rep made to me was that he has seen the same errors on smartmodems connected via fibre as well as 4G. Sounds like these modems are quite a recent release so maybe it's firmware or spark network config, or something similar.

 

Spark's sausage factory support processes become a problem too the longer a support job is open. Other support desk staff wade into the job and start issuing random instructions to do things which are always going over ground that the main support rep has already done. The assumption by them appears to be that it's an issue at the customer's end or an issue with the customer, which is really frustrating.

 

More updates as they come to hand.

nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2842475 3-Jan-2022 14:59
Are you in a popular tourist hotspot?, have the mobile phones in your area increased by a factor of a thousand or so? 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Jiriteach
727 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2842476 3-Jan-2022 15:01
I’ve had the Smart Modem 2 since they first were released and have had no problems with performance. I do use it as a backup (which is active) WAN connection and everytime I get decent speeds. Hasn’t been rebooted since not sure when - been a long while.

Also no errors in the logs.

ultralinear
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2842563 3-Jan-2022 21:05
nztim:

 

Are you in a popular tourist hotspot?, have the mobile phones in your area increased by a factor of a thousand or so? 

 

 

No I don't, just the usual outer Auckland suburb experiencing steady population growth.

ultralinear
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2842564 3-Jan-2022 21:08
Jiriteach: I’ve had the Smart Modem 2 since they first were released and have had no problems with performance. I do use it as a backup (which is active) WAN connection and everytime I get decent speeds. Hasn’t been rebooted since not sure when - been a long while.

Also no errors in the logs.

 

That's interesting to hear, especially the absence of errors. My speeds are generally fine, it's just periodic "drops" that are the problem. Maybe it's a duff batch of modems.

nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2842578 3-Jan-2022 21:44
ultralinear:

nztim:


Are you in a popular tourist hotspot?, have the mobile phones in your area increased by a factor of a thousand or so? 



No I don't, just the usual outer Auckland suburb experiencing steady population growth.



Hopefully with the population growth comes fibre




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

rp1790
598 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2886611 15-Mar-2022 16:03
Anyone know where firmware upgrades are available for the Smart Modem 2 (not 5G modem)?  I bought one as a backup for my existing connection and just want to make sure I'm on latest FW which on the modem I bought is System 2.00.17

ultralinear
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2886620 15-Mar-2022 16:36
ultralinear:

 

And the fun continues. Spark support eventually decided to replace the device which I duly did with a trip to the Spark shop.

 

Same issue continues, same errors showing in the event log in the smartmodem 2, just with different timestamps for the disconnections. 2-3 per day, and randomly annoying depending on whether I happen to be on a VOIP call or streaming or whatever.

 

A comment the main support rep made to me was that he has seen the same errors on smartmodems connected via fibre as well as 4G. Sounds like these modems are quite a recent release so maybe it's firmware or spark network config, or something similar.

 

Spark's sausage factory support processes become a problem too the longer a support job is open. Other support desk staff wade into the job and start issuing random instructions to do things which are always going over ground that the main support rep has already done. The assumption by them appears to be that it's an issue at the customer's end or an issue with the customer, which is really frustrating.

 

More updates as they come to hand.

 

 

And the eventual outcome was a complete bust. No progress at all - unless you count Spark recommending I move to a fixed IP or ADSL as progress.

 

It just shows that if there is a complex or unusual problem Spark support is totally unable to process it - It went back and forth for about 3 weeks and failed, despite repeated requests to escalate.

 

Maybe this is a firmware or product problem, but Spark certainly don't have the means to figure that out - at least nothing a customer can access.

 

Spark's atrocious support scoring in the Consumer mag surveys is richly deserved.

 

 

Jiriteach
727 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2886621 15-Mar-2022 16:37
rp1790:

 

Anyone know where firmware upgrades are available for the Smart Modem 2 (not 5G modem)?  I bought one as a backup for my existing connection and just want to make sure I'm on latest FW which on the modem I bought is System 2.00.17

 

 

I havent been able to find any updates.
Mines running Current Firmware Ver. : 2.00.17 build01-20211007 as well.

 

Its been solid so short of security updates - doubt there is much their would change. I am seeing annoying ntp timeouts in the syslog though now - even if I am change the ntp servers.

