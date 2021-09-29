I've had a Spark Smart Modem 2 for a while now and noticed the last few days I've had to power cycle it to get the performance back to standard - has anyone else experienced this? I'm on 4G FWA with an external antenna and usually I'll get at least 50Mbps down and 12Mbps up, when I come home after work the upload sits well under 1Mbps usually, but a power cycle fixes it. I could arrange something to cycle the power automatically every day but just wondered if this was a known issue? It didn't do this from the start when I first received the modem.
Just to clarify this isn't really a speed issue, I'm fine with the norm, I'm testing over WiFi though I have tried ethernet too. I usually don't have my laptop on before I get home later in the afternoon after being out all day, and it's only me here so nobody's torrenting or anything like that