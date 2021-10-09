lostnumberguy:

Hi everyone,



I'm locked out of all my accounts, (email, nicehash-btc, psn ect) because I have 2fa sent to an expired sim on my main email account.

The number isn't in use but I'm unable to claim it from the website or from 0800 / chat support.

I've been away for 2 years and I basically have my whole life on these accounts from client information, family photos, cryptocurrency and other irretrievable data.

I'm wondering if anyone has any ideas on what I could do.

I've spoken to vodafone about number porting an expired number but chat support says no.

Thanks all!