ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)2FA and expired sim
lostnumberguy

#289926 9-Oct-2021 16:04
Hi everyone,

 


I'm locked out of all my accounts, (email, nicehash-btc, psn ect) because I have 2fa sent to an expired sim on my main email account.
The number isn't in use but I'm unable to claim it from the website or from 0800 / chat support.

 

I've been away for 2 years and I basically have my whole life on these accounts from client information, family photos, cryptocurrency and other irretrievable data.

 

I'm wondering if anyone has any ideas on what I could do.

 

I've spoken to vodafone about number porting an expired number but chat support says no.

 

 

 

Thanks all!

 

 

KiwiSurfer
  #2792315 9-Oct-2021 16:18
I'd contact each service individually and ask if you can authenticate via other means. They may be able to manually reset your accounts upon receipt of other ID.

lostnumberguy

  #2792316 9-Oct-2021 16:23
Yes I will try this, thanks.

 

My main email account which most other services are tied into, is unable to be accessed or recovered by other means. Google flat out says (This account cannot be verified as yours)

 

Doesn't give me the option to answer questions to prove ownership, and unfortunately, I do not have a secondary account linked or backup codes.

 

 

 

This is a problem because I used securely generated passwords on another computer, so I am unable to reset the passwords.

 

 

 

 

Linux
  #2792331 9-Oct-2021 16:56
100% you can only port numbers that are active! Have you asked SparkNZ if you can have the mobile# reactivated?

 

I use to do this for special cases for VodafoneNZ subscribers when I worked for them



lostnumberguy

  #2792333 9-Oct-2021 16:59
I've spoken to skinny support and outlined my case and how important it was to me, seems I hit a brick wall as the lady said she couldn't help and declined to escalate my call.

Linux
  #2792334 9-Oct-2021 17:00
lostnumberguy:

 

I've spoken to skinny support and outlined my case and how important it was to me, seems I hit a brick wall as the lady said she couldn't help and declined to escalate my call.

 

 

@lostnumberguy I do not blame her as if the number was soooo important you should of set a reminder so you could top up the Prepay account before the number expired

Linux
  #2792337 9-Oct-2021 17:02
KiwiSurfer:

 

I'd contact eaby ch service individually and ask if you can authenticate via other means. They may be able to manually reset your accounts upon receipt of other ID.

 

 

This suggestion by @KiwiSurfer is the next best idea

 

Further to this the number you lost could of already been recycled and attached to a new SIM card in a store for sale

lostnumberguy

  #2792338 9-Oct-2021 17:02
I was physically unable to.

 

Though I should have had backup codes ect, thanks for your input.



lostnumberguy

  #2792339 9-Oct-2021 17:04
I've rung the number and it's not in use, and when I check available numbers on the website there's **51, **52, **53, ect right up to **58 but my **59 is missing :(

 

You may be right there, hadn't considered that.

Linux
  #2792342 9-Oct-2021 17:06
lostnumberguy:


I've rung the number and it's not in use, and when I check available numbers on the website there's **51, **52, **53, ect right up to **58 but my **59 is missing :(


You may be right there, hadn't considered that.



@lostnumberguy Ask Spark / Skinny how long numbers are in quarantine for? When the number is out of quarantine you might be able to grab it


VodafoneNZ was 90 days

Linux
  #2792343 9-Oct-2021 17:13
Check the message I have just sent you here on Geekzone

quickymart
  #2792345 9-Oct-2021 17:17
When was the number last topped up? If it was 2 years ago (if I read your post correctly) it will be long gone.

lostnumberguy

  #2792346 9-Oct-2021 17:21
quickymart:

 

When was the number last topped up? If it was 2 years ago (if I read your post correctly) it will be long gone.

 

 

 

 

It was 2 years :(

Linux
  #2792347 9-Oct-2021 17:23
quickymart:

 

When was the number last topped up? If it was 2 years ago (if I read your post correctly) it will be long gone.

 

 

@quickymart If the number is not in use or allocated to another Prepay SIM pack then it should be no issue cause it is just a mobile# in a db at the end of the day

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2792350 9-Oct-2021 17:32
Spark would do it. I've done that before, very nice CSR went out of his way. Sounds like skinny won't.




Linux
  #2792351 9-Oct-2021 17:38
Batman: Spark would do it. I've done that before, very nice CSR went out of his way. Sounds like skinny won't.

 

Depends who you know!

