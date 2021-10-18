brownie112

Hi all, I'm considering moving from my current ISP to Skinny because the savings is around $600/year which is a no brainer. Usually I wouldn't bother with ISPs like Slingshot of Stuff but with Skinny/Spark being quality ISPs, this new offer of free 6 months is very tempting.





I don't need static IP since Skinny allows DynDNS anyway so I can't think of anything other than I'd like to double check the speeds to US servers (usenet) are all good with Skinny. I've had issues with some other ISPs due to their routing rules and so far Voyager and 2Degs have been very good for usenet (like sustained 105MB/s download speeds).