brownie112

Anyone on Skinny gigabit plan using usenet ?
Hi all, I'm considering moving from my current ISP to Skinny because the savings is around $600/year which is a no brainer. Usually I wouldn't bother with ISPs like Slingshot of Stuff but with Skinny/Spark being quality ISPs, this new offer of free 6 months is very tempting. 

 

I don't need static IP since Skinny allows DynDNS anyway so I can't think of anything other than I'd like to double check the speeds to US servers (usenet) are all good with Skinny. I've had issues with some other ISPs due to their routing rules and so far Voyager and 2Degs have been very good for usenet (like sustained 105MB/s download speeds).

You'll be fine. It is just Spark.




I'm just being cautious because my last ISP had issues with did to US servers due to their change in routing rules. And there was nothing I could do after weeks of troubleshooting other than to change ISPs.

I wonder if there is anyone in Christchurch who is with spark or skinny where I could bring my laptop and do a quick test, just to be 110% sure..

Just being curious Who are you with right now ?

 

 



Mikek:

 

Just being curious Who are you with right now ?

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm with 2d at the moment, quality of their product is great. But the cost is almost double compared to the competition, and this is with the 150 credit they gave me. I feel bad for leaving but I read on nzherald that ISPs are really having to compete hard on their pricing in coming months so may as well save some $ and use it to add value elsewhere.

