Family member who is a pensioner is on the old 4G plan with Netflix and landline paying $105/month. New plan unlimited is only $80 with landline so she is paying $25/m for Netflix!! She doesn't want to lose Netflix or have Fiber installed but Spark won't let her keep Netflix if she moves to the new Everyday Wireless plan. They offer Netflix with the 5G Wireless plan so why can't they offer Netflix for additional $10 with the Everyday Wireless Plan. Hopefully someone from Spark can comment or help her.