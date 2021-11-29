Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Why doesn't Spark offer Netflix with 4G Wireless plans anymore?
quebec

#290702 29-Nov-2021 11:22
Family member who is a pensioner is on the old 4G plan with Netflix and landline paying $105/month. New plan unlimited is only $80 with landline so she is paying $25/m for Netflix!! She doesn't want to lose Netflix or have Fiber installed but Spark won't let her keep Netflix if she moves to the new Everyday Wireless plan. They offer Netflix with the 5G Wireless plan so why can't they offer Netflix for additional $10 with the Everyday Wireless Plan. Hopefully someone from Spark can comment or help her. 

quickymart
  #2821005 29-Nov-2021 11:53
How come they don't want to get fibre installed? Access issues?

1101
  #2821021 29-Nov-2021 12:46
"why can't they offer Netflix for additional $10 "

 

same reason I cant get netflix for $10 extra .
Unreasonable to expect special pricing just for 1 person

 


Its only $15 extra for the plan with netflix & landline . Assuming in a 5G area
$80 vs $95
https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/plans

rugrat
  #2821055 29-Nov-2021 14:14
If she doesn’t want to change set up be best to go to $80 plan and pay Netflix directly assuming she is in Netflix HD.

 

$80 + $18.50 = 98.50, cheaper then $105. I haven’t double checked $80 with 4G and landline from opening post, assuming it’s correct.

 

Though she would be best to go to fibre, probably get better streaming as well, be around $95 with Landline.

 

Change can be scary, but after doing it can wonder why didn’t do years ago.

