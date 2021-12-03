Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Splitting Voice and Internet when porting to Skinny Naked ADSL
aaristotle

102 posts

Master Geek


#290780 3-Dec-2021 17:10
Send private message

I am looking at moving from Spark where I currently have ADSL and a copper landline to Skinny ADSL, and moving the home number to hero.co.nz VoIP.

 

After reading other threads about the order you need to complete requesting a transfer, giving notice and disconnect dates I was wanting to make sure I didn't loose my current landline number.

 

I assume if I port my landline number first from Spark to hero.co.nz, I will be left by default with a Spark naked ADSL connection?

 

Then I can request the ADSL connection transfer from Spark to Skinny?

 

Does anything physical need to occur at the cabinet or will it just be a backend change for the Spark/Skinny ADSL change over?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
RunningMan
7007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2823926 3-Dec-2021 17:12
Send private message

I would expect you would be left with no Spark connection at all if you port the number away.

nztim
2220 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2823929 3-Dec-2021 17:21
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

I would expect you would be left with no Spark connection at all if you port the number away.

 

 

The way I understand it is... with Spark if you port a number away from a NEAX that is clothed with xDSL this will disconnect the broadband as ICMS uses that phone number as the anchor product for billing for both phone and broadband services -  so this has the potential to go very wrong

 

I would do the following

 

Connect up skinny broadband on a different copper pair (new connection with wiring at same address)

 

Port the number to to hero which will disconnect POTS (and your spark broadband)

yitz
1674 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824036 3-Dec-2021 21:21
Send private message

Second set of jack points may incur installation and wiring charges unless intact. Past advice was to move the number you want to keep over to something called Customer Link at the same time move to a naked broadband plan which comes under a new 'number'/account. Then port number and churn broadband as needed.  Does this still apply assuming you want absolute minimal possible downtime? 

 

 



cokemaster
Exited
4488 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824040 3-Dec-2021 21:32
Send private message

I would recommend going down the customerlink route that @yitz suggested. From memory, customerlink was approx $20 per month, I'd rather eat a '30 day notice fee' of $20 + a $20 porting fee  than lose my number. 
With their egregious implementation of the 30 days notice fee, this is your never again moment. Moving to 2Talk or Hero basically gives you so many options too and completely separates your voice from your broadband solution.

 

The only 'gotya' with what @nztim suggested... make sure you have an existing second line in place before asking them to put it on a second line. There is a significant price difference between a new connection on existing wiring and a new connection where a Chorus tech needs to be dispatched to connect it up.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nztim
2220 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2824052 3-Dec-2021 21:52
Send private message

Once you move the number anywhere (including customer link) the BB will disconnected due to ICMS billing the broadband and needing a number

If you can accept downtime port the number to hero, then once the disconnection takes the place sign up with skinny

yitz
1674 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824069 3-Dec-2021 22:31
Send private message

Surely the point of Customer Link was to keep the broadband connected otherwise what was the point of it?? Can't remember as last did this about 2014. I do remember Telecom 'naked' ADSL was just a standard line with dial tone but all calling barred.

 

 

 

With good quality 4G data access these days you should be able to receive/make calls over Hero's smart phone app and just access the net via data on your phone in the meantime. Reconnecting ADSL broadband on a recently disconnected / intact line should be a few days... haven't heard of needing to go to the back of the queue for xDSL ports these days?

nztim
2220 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2824070 3-Dec-2021 22:37
Send private message

yitz:

Surely the point of Customer Link was to keep the broadband connected so it could be churned (without losing the Customerlinked number) otherwise what was the point of it?? Can't remember as last did this about 2014.


 


With good quality 4G data access these days you should be able to receive/make calls over Hero's smart phone app and just access the net via data on your phone in the meantime.



I thought customerlink was all about moving out of your exchange area and keeping your number diverted to your new number

Anyway your suggestion of just ising 4G data in the interim untill you reconnect skinny makes sense



cokemaster
Exited
4488 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824071 3-Dec-2021 22:37
Send private message

The steps largely are: 

 

     

  1. Do a change of number on your existing POTS + xDSL line. 
  2. Get customerlink provisioned for your old number (the one you want to keep). 
  3. Port customer link. Order skinny broadband.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

aaristotle

102 posts

Master Geek


  #2824129 4-Dec-2021 08:51
Send private message

Thanks for all the suggestions and info. Changing providers at this stage sounds like too much work, and the Spark Customerlink changes would unlikely be in place before the Skinny broadband 6 month free offer expires.

 

I'm in the countryside with the cell tower being 25km away and not in line-of-sight due to hills, so I'm lucky to get 1 bar on the phone in areas in the house, with no signal being more likely. So relying on mobile data temporarily isn't an option.

 

A new temporary connection would require connecting the internal wiring in the house and the cost would wipe out any savings from the change.

 

 

 

 

aaristotle

102 posts

Master Geek


  #2825681 7-Dec-2021 12:23
Send private message

cokemaster:

 

The steps largely are: 

 

     

  1. Do a change of number on your existing POTS + xDSL line. 
  2. Get customerlink provisioned for your old number (the one you want to keep). 
  3. Port customer link. Order skinny broadband.

 

 

Just had a thought about getting the second number so the original can be ported, would I be able to get Faxability, and have my original number used as the fax number and the new number becomes the main account number? I assume Faxability is free to setup and $4 a month so slightly less costly and complex as Customerlink? 

cokemaster
Exited
4488 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825683 7-Dec-2021 12:28
Send private message

Shouldn’t cause any issues. The key thing is that the primary service must be your throwaway number and the secondary number must be your actual number you want to keep.





webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nztim
2220 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2826461 8-Dec-2021 08:25
Send private message

Like Cokemaster said, In Theory if you:

 

Number change your primary NEAX number to a throwaway number (which becomes the ICMS number for billing), add faxability with using your existing number, port your faxablility number to hero and then switch to skinny for broadband it should all work

 

This could however has the potential to go horribly wrong if any mistake is made in the provisioning process

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 