aaristotle

I am looking at moving from Spark where I currently have ADSL and a copper landline to Skinny ADSL, and moving the home number to hero.co.nz VoIP.

After reading other threads about the order you need to complete requesting a transfer, giving notice and disconnect dates I was wanting to make sure I didn't loose my current landline number.

I assume if I port my landline number first from Spark to hero.co.nz, I will be left by default with a Spark naked ADSL connection?

Then I can request the ADSL connection transfer from Spark to Skinny?

Does anything physical need to occur at the cabinet or will it just be a backend change for the Spark/Skinny ADSL change over?