Spark leaving BigPipe to die off?
grover1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#291887 11-Dec-2021 16:17
Send private message quote this post

I've been with Bigpipe for a while on their "expert" plan, which had the features I wanted when I signed up (good upload speed of 100Mbs and not a crazy price for a static IP address).

 

Since Chorus (and TFF/Enable) has now upped the base plan speed to 300/100Mbs, there is no point in being on BP's expert plan.

 

So, I have been trying to switch for over 2 weeks from the expert to starter plan: While BP has done the plan change the network speed hasn't increased (still measuring 100/100Mbs directly connected to the ONT and setting up a PPPoE connection).

 

OK so TFF hasn't done the change (not BP issue) BUT I need BP to communicate to TFF that there is an issue with the speed profile change. BipePipe support is now completely ghosting me and not replying to any follow-up enquires on the issue.

 

Also, BipePipe is actively trying to sell the now obsolete Expert Plan, listed as the banner item at the top of their webpage - So my question to the community is Spark just leaving BipPipe (and its customer base) to die off and leave BP?

 

Spark is even undercutting BP with the Fibre Max plan which is cheaper and includes Netflix!

 1 | 2
cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830450 11-Dec-2021 17:18
Send private message quote this post

I fully expect Bigpipe to be closed down or 'merged' with Skinny at some point. Question is - will this be before or after Spark Sport (although I expect that the licensing would be sold off to Sky)?




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2830453 11-Dec-2021 17:25
Send private message quote this post

What is the difference between Starter and Expert apart from $10/month?

 

cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830457 11-Dec-2021 17:37
Send private message quote this post

Purple makes the bits run faster




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!



quickymart
8658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2830461 11-Dec-2021 17:41
Send private message quote this post

Discussed here as well: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=288967 but it might be early 2022.

 

I worked there in late 2016, and things have changed a lot since then.

jonherries
1229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830483 11-Dec-2021 18:14
Send private message quote this post

cokemaster: Purple makes the bits run faster


Just the zeroes, not the ones…

gbwelly
1137 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2830534 12-Dec-2021 08:29
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

What is the difference between Starter and Expert apart from $10/month?

 

 

I asked, and they told me in the new year the 300/100 speed change will be applied, with an email to inform us, along with being moved to Starter, the Expert plan being retired.

 

I am still happy with the service, the move to $79 brings the price more in line with the competition, and the online chat is still far superior to calling a service desk in my experience. Hope it doesn't get discontinued. The one off fee for static IP address has been marvellous.

 

 







grover1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2830535 12-Dec-2021 08:31
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

 

Discussed here as well: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=288967 but it might be early 2022.

 

I worked there in late 2016, and things have changed a lot since then.

 

 

 

 

I guess others have noticed as well. BigPipe looks like a hangover from the Simon Moutter days of Spark of throwing products/services out to the market to see what sticks. Thinking of Lightbox,Bigpipe,Mattr,Spark Digital,Skinny,Qrious,Spark Sport. 

 

So at some stage, I expect they'll be shut down, as there seem to have lost the USP of IPv6 support, web hosting friendly, and providing just an internet connection.



grover1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2831075 13-Dec-2021 01:38
Send private message quote this post

Well it looks like they are rolling into Skinny now as my latest Bill list that I'm on SkinnyBB

 

BUT the $78 is excluding GST which they have added on... Not happy.

quickymart
8658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2831145 13-Dec-2021 08:16
Send private message quote this post

Time to shop around maybe?

cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831174 13-Dec-2021 08:51
Send private message quote this post

@grover1 - I would seriously push back on that. The website screenshots above do not state excluding GSt, so the assumption is that they're inclusive of GST.

If you were previously charged $78 including GST, it definitely sounds like they've configured the plan price incorrectly. If there is any pushback or non response, hit the TDR.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

grover1

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2831189 13-Dec-2021 09:10
Send private message quote this post

cokemaster: - I would seriously push back on that. The website screenshots above do not state excluding GSt, so the assumption is that they're inclusive of GST.

If you were previously charged $78 including GST, it definitely sounds like they've configured the plan price incorrectly. If there is any pushback or non response, hit the TDR.

 

 

 

I've contacted BigPipe's support portal and got a refund for the GST.

 

I did ask if Spark was closing BigPipe down, and the support person said no - but looking at the account statement.

 

Is anyone else getting a strange-looking account statement from BigPipe?

 

cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831204 13-Dec-2021 09:28
Send private message quote this post

If spark intends to keep bigpipe open for the next five years, I have a Auckland harbour crossing built and ready to go!




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nickb800
2625 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831246 13-Dec-2021 10:35
Send private message quote this post

grover1:

 

Is anyone else getting a strange-looking account statement from BigPipe?

 

 

Looks exactly the same as my Skinny invoice (with different logo), even the same GST number (which is different to the one on my Spark invoices)

old3eyes
8830 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2831248 13-Dec-2021 10:38
Send private message quote this post

nickb800:

 

grover1:

 

Is anyone else getting a strange-looking account statement from BigPipe?

 

 

Looks exactly the same as my Skinny invoice (with different logo), even the same GST number (which is different to the one on my Spark invoices)

 

 

So Bigpipe in name only I guess. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

robjg63
3465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831285 13-Dec-2021 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Due for a Bigpipe account bill today/tomorrow - Will have to keep an eye on the amount...




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





