I've been with Bigpipe for a while on their "expert" plan, which had the features I wanted when I signed up (good upload speed of 100Mbs and not a crazy price for a static IP address).

Since Chorus (and TFF/Enable) has now upped the base plan speed to 300/100Mbs, there is no point in being on BP's expert plan.

So, I have been trying to switch for over 2 weeks from the expert to starter plan: While BP has done the plan change the network speed hasn't increased (still measuring 100/100Mbs directly connected to the ONT and setting up a PPPoE connection).

OK so TFF hasn't done the change (not BP issue) BUT I need BP to communicate to TFF that there is an issue with the speed profile change. BipePipe support is now completely ghosting me and not replying to any follow-up enquires on the issue.

Also, BipePipe is actively trying to sell the now obsolete Expert Plan, listed as the banner item at the top of their webpage - So my question to the community is Spark just leaving BipPipe (and its customer base) to die off and leave BP?

Spark is even undercutting BP with the Fibre Max plan which is cheaper and includes Netflix!