ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny - Cancel fee from wireless to fixed connection
tamacky

Wannabe Geek


#291944 14-Dec-2021 22:05
Hi there,

 

I recently applied for the Skinny Fixed Connection Broadband from Wireless 4G Broadband. This is just because I moved to the new place where the wireless one is not available.

 

I double checked with one of the customer support team if there will be the cancel fee if I do that and they said NO.

 

However, after cancelled the wireless one, they emailed me saying "We cannot guarantee that the Early Termination Fee will be waived".

 

Was anybody in the similar situation and how was it solved? Thank you in advance 🙏

 

 

 

Chat I double checked with the support before joining 4G:

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832574 14-Dec-2021 22:56
Likely an automated email. The chats are the evidence really and what you should be going off. You should also have chat logs (and they have this also to refer to if required - like call recordings essentially).

 

If you do get charged anything just explain to them you spoke to a CSR and they said there is no fee - you're not leaving Skinny, you're transferring.

 

Also, always be kind. Mistakes happen, but I am sure they'll sort it out.




tamacky

Wannabe Geek


  #2836148 20-Dec-2021 22:28
Thanks michaelmurfy for your reply :)

 

I talked them and they sorted it out.

 

Thanks!

