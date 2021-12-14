Hi there,

I recently applied for the Skinny Fixed Connection Broadband from Wireless 4G Broadband. This is just because I moved to the new place where the wireless one is not available.

I double checked with one of the customer support team if there will be the cancel fee if I do that and they said NO.

However, after cancelled the wireless one, they emailed me saying "We cannot guarantee that the Early Termination Fee will be waived".

Was anybody in the similar situation and how was it solved? Thank you in advance 🙏

Chat I double checked with the support before joining 4G: