Fibre and very old Landline Phone - compatible?
semigeek

#291955 15-Dec-2021 18:22
I know of a person who is still stuck in the past when it comes to phone technology and who currently has an ADSL2+ connection with a Rotary Dial phone on his copper line. Yes, you read that right, a Rotary Dial phone.. 
Anyway, I am trying to convince him to move to fibre so he will have more data and obviously way better speeds, but he doesn't want to lose the use of his phone. So, is it possible for him to keep his old fashioned phone and have fibre at the same time or is he just going to have to use ADSL until it potentially becomes a thing of the past? Thanks. 

xpd

xpd
  #2833013 15-Dec-2021 19:01
There will be an adaptor of some sort they can use, as I guess they probably already have something that takes the pulse dial to the digital dial of the "old" phone system anyway, just use an ATA with that I'd guess.




Spyware
  #2833018 15-Dec-2021 19:52
https://www.worthpoint.com/worthopedia/pulse-dtmf-converter-zealand-reverse-1777677775




richms
  #2833019 15-Dec-2021 20:00
So how do they interact with businesses that you have to choose an option?




nztim
  #2833021 15-Dec-2021 20:03
The old rotary wont work in its current state when spark force you onto fibre or wireless when the NEAX shutdown happens in that area

First the Bells will draw up to 4 REN - I believe the B618/818 pumps out 1REN and an ONT pumps out 3ish, The NEAX pumps out a full 5 REN so you will have ringing issues

Next the pulse dialling, New Zealand has whats called a reverse dial, 1 Pulse dials a 9 and 9 pulses dials a 1 so you need a device that supports reverse dial, @spyware suggested one, I have never used that but have used rotatone which carries a 15 pound premium for the reverse dial plan I coupled that with a REN booster off ebay

I also have somewhere a few DTMF keypads for Type100 phones i could give away depending on a colour of the phone

All comes down to how much trouble you want to to - But with the NEAX shutdown looming you will have a decision to make sooner or later

Spyware
  #2833026 15-Dec-2021 20:16
richms:

 

So how do they interact with businesses that you have to choose an option?

 

 

They whistle the tone.




semigeek

  #2833028 15-Dec-2021 20:21
richms:

 

So how do they interact with businesses that you have to choose an option?

 



They have a push button phone for those situations, but they only use it when they have to choose an option with a business. 
But they don't want to lose the use of the rotary dial.

semigeek

  #2833030 15-Dec-2021 20:30
nztim: The old rotary wont work in its current state when spark force you onto fibre or wireless when the NEAX shutdown happens in that area

First the Bells will draw up to 4 REN - I believe the B618/818 pumps out 1REN and an ONT pumps out 3ish, The NEAX pumps out a full 5 REN so you will have ringing issues

Next the pulse dialling, New Zealand has whats called a reverse dial, 1 Pulse dials a 9 and 9 pulses dials a 1 so you need a device that supports reverse dial, @spyware suggested one, I have never used that but have used rotatone which carries a 15 pound premium for the reverse dial plan I coupled that with a REN booster off ebay

I also have somewhere a few DTMF keypads for Type100 phones i could give away depending on a colour of the phone

All comes down to how much trouble you want to to - But with the NEAX shutdown looming you will have a decision to make sooner or later


A lot of that is double dutch to me, but it's not me with the landline phone. I shall tell the person that there is a shutdown looming so he isn't going to get a choice. 



sbiddle
  #2833220 16-Dec-2021 07:29
Even if they stay on copper they're only going to have a maximum of 12 months left before their landline is history anyway with the NEAX shutdown as most will be gone by this time next year.

 

 

 

 

wellygary
  #2833230 16-Dec-2021 08:09
There is a crowd in OZ  ( probably one guy) flogging these, they will specifically do NZ's "reverse" up as well....

 

https://www.dialgizmo.com/

 

"The Dialgizmo Pulse to Tone converter will convert the pulse dialing from your cool old rotary telephone to DTMF tones compatible with modern VoIP equipment. You can even dial * and #."

nztim
  #2833269 16-Dec-2021 09:38
wellygary:

 

There is a crowd in OZ  ( probably one guy) flogging these, they will specifically do NZ's "reverse" up as well....

 

https://www.dialgizmo.com/

 

"The Dialgizmo Pulse to Tone converter will convert the pulse dialing from your cool old rotary telephone to DTMF tones compatible with modern VoIP equipment. You can even dial * and #."

 

 

Those are so unreliable because they connect to the line not the dial and the holding for the # and * don't work properly - The best ones connect directly to the dial and inject the DTMF tones in the same way a Type 100 DTMF keypad does.

Bung
  #2833304 16-Dec-2021 10:46
The "cool old rotary phone" was obsolete by the mid 1980s. There were some upgrades like push button keypads and electronic microphones but new phones were probably cheaper to buy than fix up the old. They were designed with a regulator that adjusted transmit level based on line current, low current assumed long line so boost volume. That was also common on more modern phones. That suited long lines but became a liability with adapters and pabxs that didn't used a traditional 48v feed. A lot of phones became too loud resulting in clipped audio. That was the cause of a lot of the echo on long distance calls.

At least they worked better than the awful reproduction antique phones that were popular at one time. Apparently when candlestick phones were a standard item they were often hidden beneath a tea cosy like cover.

