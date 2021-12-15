I know of a person who is still stuck in the past when it comes to phone technology and who currently has an ADSL2+ connection with a Rotary Dial phone on his copper line. Yes, you read that right, a Rotary Dial phone..
Anyway, I am trying to convince him to move to fibre so he will have more data and obviously way better speeds, but he doesn't want to lose the use of his phone. So, is it possible for him to keep his old fashioned phone and have fibre at the same time or is he just going to have to use ADSL until it potentially becomes a thing of the past? Thanks.