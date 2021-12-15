

The "cool old rotary phone" was obsolete by the mid 1980s. There were some upgrades like push button keypads and electronic microphones but new phones were probably cheaper to buy than fix up the old. They were designed with a regulator that adjusted transmit level based on line current, low current assumed long line so boost volume. That was also common on more modern phones. That suited long lines but became a liability with adapters and pabxs that didn't used a traditional 48v feed. A lot of phones became too loud resulting in clipped audio. That was the cause of a lot of the echo on long distance calls.



At least they worked better than the awful reproduction antique phones that were popular at one time. Apparently when candlestick phones were a standard item they were often hidden beneath a tea cosy like cover.