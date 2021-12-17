Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)New Skinny connection but no ONT Power brick
mattwnz

18357 posts

Uber Geek


#292983 17-Dec-2021 19:05
So I moved into a new house but discovered that the previous owners have taken the power supply cable for the ONT. So I can't get internet . I contacted skinny and they gave me the chorus link https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement  to get a new cable sent to me as it appears this is very common thing to happen. It is the model 300. Don't know why they don't have them wired in to prevent this happening. 

 

However while waiting for the cable which could be a week, I do already have another old Spark modem cable which is 12 V , 2.0 A, for one of the large white spark Fibre modems which is about 2-3 years old Huawei HG659b , and it appears the ONT is 12 V 1.5A according to the instructions. Anyone know if that can be used. It appears to fit in the hole.

Bung
4167 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2835064 17-Dec-2021 19:17
If it is a Huawei psu, at least one place is selling them as ONT 300 compatible. https://www.mobilestation.co.nz/huawei-switching-power-adaptor-hw-120200a6w.html

