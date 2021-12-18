Hi

Hoping for some help. Due to COVID have not been to the location with my Skinny Wireless Broadband B315s-607 for a number of months.

During this time I suspect it has tried to self update and is now refusing all login in attempts.

I have factory reset a number of times

Connecting directly via WiFi fails with the Wifi password printed on the base not allowing a connection. Various devices tried.

I then connected via the Ethernet port and was directed to a "Quick Setup" Login page (see below)

admin/admin doesn't work (which is what is printed on the unit base). I tried other obvious usernames and passwords and none work.

Cancel removes the dialog box, but you can't select the "Auto-update" or "T&C" tick boxes. "Next" does nothing.

Any ideas on how to either get the unit to complete the upgrade, or log in.

Note when connected via Ethernet, there is no Internet access. There are no red lights on the unit.

Thanks