I do remember seeing issues similar to these a few years ago but never seen a solution.

I have a Spark Smart modem running mac filtering (allow) on a largish wifi system of around 30 devices in a smart home situation, The issue is that it will run fine for some days or even a week but then some wifi connections will drop off and be refused reconnection.

A reboot of the router will fix it, but that is getting ridicules doing that every few days, so I went testing and firstly stopped BAND STEERING in case it was the problem, NOPE, then I switched off my mac filtering and ofcourse it worked problem free.

But I want to use Mac Filtering,

Anyone else come across this and figured out a fix?

I run Spark Smart Modem & SmartMesh, on a FibreMax plan, consisitently get 950mbps DL and 506mbps UL. I run a smart home with around 30 devices on wifi 2.4(lights, switches, appliances Phones) and around 10 WAN devices (TV's, Desktops, Freeview etc)