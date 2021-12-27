Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Smart Modem Mac address Filtering issues, dropping & refusing connections
johnnynl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293082 27-Dec-2021 11:24
I do remember seeing issues similar to these a few years ago but never seen a solution.

 

I have a Spark Smart modem running mac filtering (allow) on a largish wifi system of around 30 devices in a smart home situation, The issue is that it will run fine for some days or even a week but then some wifi connections will drop off and be refused reconnection.
A reboot of the router will fix it, but that is getting ridicules  doing that every few days, so  I went testing and firstly stopped BAND STEERING in case it was the problem, NOPE, then I switched off my mac filtering and ofcourse it worked problem free.

 

But I want to use Mac Filtering, 

 

Anyone else come across this and figured out a fix?

 

I run Spark Smart Modem &  SmartMesh, on a FibreMax plan, consisitently get 950mbps DL and 506mbps UL. I run a smart home with around 30 devices  on wifi 2.4(lights, switches, appliances Phones) and around 10 WAN devices (TV's, Desktops, Freeview etc)

 

 

RunningMan
7039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838987 27-Dec-2021 11:58
MAC filtering is probably more trouble than it's worth with devices changing the MAC address they present for privacy reasons.

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2839084 27-Dec-2021 14:48
Yep Mac randomisation can be a real pain, see link below.

Probably better of using dhcp reservations and filtering on IP, probably a better router than a stock ISP is not a bad idea.

Cyril

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2839154 27-Dec-2021 16:07
MAC filtering is stupid and doesn't increase security.

Just don't use it. Especially on an ISP supplied device regardless of "how good it is".



BuzzLightyear
377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839160 27-Dec-2021 16:33
I was one of the originals that experienced the drop outs. The firmware updates eventually resolved, As per others in this thread use DHCP reservations, seems to work well for all appliances, car etc,

johnnynl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2839199 27-Dec-2021 18:02
Thanks guys, DHCP reservations Ive used in past years, but as these modems don't handle that, any recommendations for a decent programmable modem/router

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839201 27-Dec-2021 18:09
With MAC address randomisation these days MAC filtering would be an absolute nightmare to manage.

You really need to start with some basics. What exactly are you trying to achieve?

BuzzLightyear
377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839217 27-Dec-2021 19:09
johnnynl:

Thanks guys, DHCP reservations Ive used in past years, but as these modems don't handle that, any recommendations for a decent programmable modem/router



The pretty sure the original smart modem lets you and that’s what I’m doing now. Not easy to find in the menus though. I’m not at home otherwise I’d send you some screenshots.



johnnynl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2839218 27-Dec-2021 19:28
sbiddle: With MAC address randomisation these days MAC filtering would be an absolute nightmare to manage.

You really need to start with some basics. What exactly are you trying to achieve?

 

Just an extra layer of security, :-)

johnnynl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2839221 27-Dec-2021 19:39
BuzzLightyear:
johnnynl:

 

Thanks guys, DHCP reservations Ive used in past years, but as these modems don't handle that, any recommendations for a decent programmable modem/router

 



The pretty sure the original smart modem lets you and that’s what I’m doing now. Not easy to find in the menus though. I’m not at home otherwise I’d send you some screenshots.

 

Ok, odd,  Ive had another look in the Spark Smart Modem, but dont see DHCP Reservations option, my old Ciscos did it fine, Ive run Mac filtering setup for over twenty years even on adsl broadband, but typically with Cisco's. and admittedly was only running around 5-10 devices, then in last 5 years up to 30 odd wifi, devices, only when i went to fibre and the smart modem has it become an issue :-) 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839227 27-Dec-2021 19:56
johnnynl:

sbiddle: With MAC address randomisation these days MAC filtering would be an absolute nightmare to manage.

You really need to start with some basics. What exactly are you trying to achieve?


Just an extra layer of security, :-)



But MAC filtering doesn't provide any additional security...

If you actually explain what problem you're actually trying to solve somebody might be able to offer some advice.

