Just an update on this, Had a quick chat with Skinny support on the 4th, and they checked the profile and said it was correct from their end. They asked me to do the PPPoE check connected directly to the ONT which I have only been able to do now. As expected, this showed the same results (50/10).

I have now sent them this result and will see what they come back with. I also sent them the ONT serial number as there was previously some confusion around the existance of fibre at the property, so I think that that may be a contributing factor.

The email sent before Christmas that said I would be contacted within 48 hours has not been responded to. Giving Skinny the benefit of doubt, perhaps I entered an incorrect email address?

The chat on the 4th January was a signifigantly better experence than the one on the 5th of December where the agent would take 5-7 minutes to respond to each line.

Edit - well I tried to send this to them. Unfortunately, the email was not delivered with

Recipient inbox fullYour message couldn't be delivered to techsupport@skinny.co.nz . Their inbox is full or it's receiving too much mail at the moment.