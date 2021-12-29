Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Huawei B315s-607 Wireless Landline not Ringing or Receiving.
#293117 29-Dec-2021 22:05
Hi there,

 

We have a wireless landline with Spark using their B315s-607 modem. I wanted to login to the modem but had forgotten the password so I reset it however since doing so I can't call from or receive calls.

 

The sim card is working as the light is blue and can connect to the internet via the modem however no matter how many times I restart it I just can't get the phone to work. It odd because when I try to make a call and I'm logged into the modem (the admin area) the page says: "call in progress, try again later" on 192.168.1.254/html/voicebusy.html.

 

If anyones had this problem before or know work around would be greatly appreciated.

 

Regards.

  #2840248 30-Dec-2021 01:01
exactly the same thing happened to me when I reset my fathers modem. 
Double check by calling the landline from another phone. When I did this I was getting a disconnected tone.
Spark rep on the phone couldn't work out what the problem was. he had to escalate it to another level.
Somehow, resetting the modem had messed up provisioning and the connection had to be re-provisioned.

  #2840282 30-Dec-2021 08:47
By resetting the modem to factory the SIP details are lost - Technically these are re-provisioned using TR-069 but unsure how long this takes




