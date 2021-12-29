Hi there,

We have a wireless landline with Spark using their B315s-607 modem. I wanted to login to the modem but had forgotten the password so I reset it however since doing so I can't call from or receive calls.

The sim card is working as the light is blue and can connect to the internet via the modem however no matter how many times I restart it I just can't get the phone to work. It odd because when I try to make a call and I'm logged into the modem (the admin area) the page says: "call in progress, try again later" on 192.168.1.254/html/voicebusy.html.

If anyones had this problem before or know work around would be greatly appreciated.

Regards.