I actually got back to Spark asking why I was not offered the Smart Modem 2, and was told it was not compatible with my VDSL connection, so I learned something there.

With the 630B I was getting low 60smbs down and 6mbs up with a wired connection, and WiFi speeds of12Mbs down next to the modem, 6mbs @ 5M, 2mbs @ 10M and a sketchy 1.5mbs @15M with an extender.

With the Smart Modem (but without the Orbi Mesh) speeds were dramatically improved giving me just short of 70mbs down and 10mbs up, with almost the same speeds out to 10m but no connection @15M.

Hooking up the Orbi gave me mid 60smbs anywhere in the house and most of the garden, so I am pleased as, and wishing I knew about Mesh ages ago.