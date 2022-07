michaelmurfy: Or contact Spark and get a Smart Modem + Smart Mesh which will perform better for you.

OK, I've looked at that, and it does seem the way to go. I've not given the wifi much thought for years as it was more or less working. We have an extender which basically does does bugger all. Well maybe it does give barely usable signal in the room furthest from the modem. I assumed extenders were the only option, but Mesh looks perfect, and a basic set up looks to be cheap enough. My only worry is after the hassle I had connecting the TESA weather station to the wifi if it is going to be all over again connection to a Smart Modem 2. So thanks for the heads up.