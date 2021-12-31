I set up a TESA weather station yesterday. The instructions said they will only connect to 2.4Ghz wifi, and after a fruitless search for information how to force my 15 year old HG630B modem to output 2.4Ghz, I finally found that they _only_ work at 2.4Ghz. This got me thinking about the wifi around my house. The image below shows Ookla data direct from the modem on my PC. Five metres would cover the TV, and that 3.88 down is on a good day. 4K YouTube videos tend to be touch and go lately. I have a booster at about 10M from the modem, and wifi can drop below 2mbs there. So my question is would I get any benefit regards wifi with a more up to date dual band modem? I am with Spark and VDSL2