The One Millionth HG630B Post

#293136 31-Dec-2021 20:21
I set up a TESA weather station yesterday.  The instructions said they will only connect to 2.4Ghz wifi, and after a fruitless search for information how to force my 15 year old HG630B modem to output 2.4Ghz, I finally found that they _only_ work at 2.4Ghz.  This got me thinking about the wifi around my house.  The image below shows Ookla data direct from the modem on my PC.  Five metres would cover the TV, and that 3.88 down is on a good day.  4K YouTube videos tend to be touch and go lately. I have a booster at about 10M from the modem, and wifi can drop below 2mbs there.  So my question is would I get any benefit regards wifi with a more up to date dual band modem?  I am with Spark and VDSL2

 




  #2841073 31-Dec-2021 23:45
if the 630 has been working for you, just get a HG659. cheap as chips on trademe.

  #2841089 1-Jan-2022 00:43
Or contact Spark and get a Smart Modem + Smart Mesh which will perform better for you.




  #2841319 1-Jan-2022 11:25
michaelmurfy:

 

Or contact Spark and get a Smart Modem + Smart Mesh which will perform better for you.

 

OK, I've looked at that, and it does seem the way to go.  I've not given the wifi much thought for years as it was more or less working.  We have an extender which basically does does bugger all.  Well maybe it does give barely usable signal in the room furthest from the modem.  I assumed extenders were the only option, but Mesh looks perfect, and a basic set up looks to be cheap enough.  My only worry is after the hassle I had connecting the TESA weather station to the wifi if it is going to be all over again connection to a Smart Modem 2.  So thanks for the heads up.




  #2850828 14-Jan-2022 14:38
Extenders are often useless, and sometimes detrimental to network performance. At least the cheap ones everyone seems to buy...

 

 

 

As mentioned, either get a HG659 second hand (there are free or cheap ones around) or get a new router.

  #2850841 14-Jan-2022 15:26
I've got a never used Spark Smart Modem sitting here if interested. It's not V2 though. 

  #2852136 17-Jan-2022 12:18
semigeek:

 

I've got a never used Spark Smart Modem sitting here if interested. It's not V2 though. 

 

Thanks, but I've just got a Smart Modem from Spark.  I'd seen a promotion for a free Mesh device with a Smart Modem, but that offer ended September last year. Bummer!  Plus they did not have the Spark Mesh devices anywhere, so they sold me a Netgear Orbi ATX1800 for a whopping $400. Ouch.  They let me pay over 12 months interest free, so I took that option.  I have no idea of how the Orbi stacks up against the Spark Mesh, or even who the Spark Mesh units are made by.  They are here now, so I'll be setting up this afternoon (fingers crossed — I am not finding this stuff any easier as I get older.)




  #2852350 17-Jan-2022 17:04
I actually got back to Spark asking why I was not offered the Smart Modem 2, and was told it was not compatible with my VDSL connection, so I learned something there.  

 

 

 

With the 630B I was getting low 60smbs down and 6mbs up with a wired connection, and WiFi speeds of12Mbs down next to the modem, 6mbs @ 5M, 2mbs @ 10M and a sketchy 1.5mbs @15M with an extender.

 

With the Smart Modem (but without the Orbi Mesh) speeds were dramatically improved giving me just short of 70mbs down and 10mbs up, with almost the same speeds out to 10m but no connection @15M.

 

Hooking up the Orbi gave me mid 60smbs anywhere in the house and most of the garden, so I am pleased as, and wishing I knew about Mesh ages ago.




