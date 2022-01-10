Hi Team

While we primarily support business clients, of course with work-from-home being more commonplace we get drawn in more and more often to basic support for client's home networks. With iOS devices warning about WPA2 not being ideal we are fielding occasional calls about recommendations.

I have an example of a client who has taken their old modem to a new house, but the WiFi is not reaching where they need. I'd like to recommend they run with their ISP's solution of the Spark Smart Mesh system. Before I do so, does anyone know of these devices will or do support WPA3? I'm asking for futureproofing (device longevity) reasons. My Google-Fu is letting me down.

Cheers