Does Spark's Smart Mesh support WPA3
#293266 10-Jan-2022 14:18
Hi Team

 

While we primarily support business clients, of course with work-from-home being more commonplace we get drawn in more and more often to basic support for client's home networks.  With iOS devices warning about WPA2 not being ideal we are fielding occasional calls about recommendations.

 

I have an example of a client who has taken their old modem to a new house, but the WiFi is not reaching where they need.  I'd like to recommend they run with their ISP's solution of the Spark Smart Mesh system.  Before I do so, does anyone know of these devices will or do support WPA3?  I'm asking for futureproofing (device longevity) reasons.  My Google-Fu is letting me down.

 

Cheers




  #2846886 11-Jan-2022 21:44
The iPhone only warns on TKIP WPA2 not AES WPA2 - Most routers these days support AES

 

I am little iffy about switching to WPA3 a lot of devices don't support it yet




  #2846924 12-Jan-2022 06:33
Thank you @nztim I had not noticed that.




