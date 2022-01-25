Got an email saying my $59 rollover plan is no more, and I'm being moved to the $59 endless plan. :(

Effectively it'll cost me around $78 for the same functionality I have now (spotify, hotspot), which is a significant jump. I use around 3Gb-4Gb month and have rollover for those occasional spikes, and I hotspot very occasionally (when I need to, I need to straight away).

They said there is a $39 endless plan with 3Gb., I'm wondering was is 1.2Mbps speed like if I go over? Is is a show stopper for youtube, netflix, facebook etc? I still have to pay extra for spotify and hotspot, so it'll be a total of $65-ish.

Spark won't offer me a better deal for long time customer <insert the bad experience with chat>. If I switch to VF which appear cheaper as they include 12Gb endless, hotspot and they will give me a signup discount, so even at full price spotify works out a better deal (around $65ish it'll cost me)

Knowing the 1.2Mbps experience would probably help me select the best plan, with any provider. Any advice appreciated. :)