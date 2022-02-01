I captured a screenshot back before Christmas of Spark doing some 5G testing in central Wellington (see below). Wondering if anyone has heard of any potential go live dates?
Also - would love to see Wifi Calling finally show up on Spark.....
Plus 1 for WiFi calling.
Spark is apparently looking to trial Wi-Fi Calling early this year so fingers crossed it is rolled out soon.
im in lambton quay today and hitting a 5G signal on my fold3 ..new production tower in wellington is up and running.
getting about 700/107 Mbps and 24ms off it