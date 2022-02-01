Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark 5G Wellington and/or Wifi Calling soon?
alsta

#293594 1-Feb-2022 09:37
I captured a screenshot back before Christmas of Spark doing some 5G testing in central Wellington (see below). Wondering if anyone has heard of any potential go live dates?

 

Also - would love to see Wifi Calling finally show up on Spark.....

 

 

 




Twitter : @twocolddogs

old3eyes
  #2859763 1-Feb-2022 10:11
Plus 1 for WiFi calling. 




AirSim
  #2862239 5-Feb-2022 16:07
Spark is apparently looking to trial Wi-Fi Calling early this year so fingers crossed it is rolled out soon.

 

 

 

Sundr0p
  #2881125 8-Mar-2022 12:02
im in lambton quay today and hitting a 5G signal on my fold3 ..new production tower in wellington is up and running.

 

 

 

getting about 700/107 Mbps and 24ms off it

