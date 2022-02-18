Howdy, resubbed to SS for the cricket.
When I login, the website redirects me to https://watch.spartsport.co.nz/Learnmore and shows me as
Status: Subscribed
Get the app, which when clicked takes me to Google Play.
What is up here?
Does it work ok in another browser?
Are you using your ISP DNS?
Are you using a tablet/ phone or a PC that can turn in to a tablet? My HP Elitebook windows tablet will not let me watch without the keyboard attached, otherwise I go straight to the subscribed bit.
Surface pro 7 here. Yeah you are right.
I tested on my surface book2 and worked a treat, keyboard attached.
Reattached the keyboard for the pro7 as I felt I would need to type some DNS cache clear PowerShell, and it came good.
recreated issue on Surface Go as well!!!
How odd!
Its to do with rights management apparently, I asked them in a chat a while ago and they said that they had to do it that way.