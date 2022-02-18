Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SparkSport - Edge - Redirects to watch.sparkSport.co.nz/LearnMore
#293864 18-Feb-2022 11:18
Howdy, resubbed to SS for the cricket.

 

When I login, the website redirects me to https://watch.spartsport.co.nz/Learnmore and shows me as 

 

Status: Subscribed

 

Get the app, which when clicked takes me to Google Play.

 

What is up here?

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

  #2870799 18-Feb-2022 11:34
Does it work ok in another browser?

 

Are you using your ISP DNS?




  #2870834 18-Feb-2022 12:49
Are you using a tablet/ phone or a PC that can turn in to a tablet?  My HP Elitebook windows tablet will not let me watch without the keyboard attached, otherwise I go straight to the subscribed bit.

  #2870858 18-Feb-2022 13:36
Surface pro 7 here. Yeah you are right. 

 

I tested on my surface book2 and worked a treat, keyboard attached.

 

Reattached the keyboard for the pro7 as I felt I would need to type some DNS cache clear PowerShell, and it came good. 

 

 

 

recreated issue on Surface Go as well!!! 

 

 

 

How odd! 




  #2870862 18-Feb-2022 13:39
Its to do with rights management apparently, I asked them in a chat a while ago and they said that they had to do it that way.

