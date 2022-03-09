littleheaven:

Several months ago my sister upgraded to the Spark Max Fibre plan. She was previously on the entertainment unlimited plan, using an ASUS RT-AC68U because the Spark-issued modem device limit didn't accommodate all her network-connected devices.

Since upgrading, her connection has been repeatedly dropping (often several times a day, for up to an hour at a time, which is an issue as she works from home). She has spent weeks interacting with Spark support who monitored her connection but could find nothing wrong with it, although they couldn't contact her modem even when it was working properly. She has come to the conclusion that the ASUS modem is the culprit, as when she plugs in her old Spark modem, the connection immediately restores, but a firmware upgrade and checking all the settings match my RT-AC68U (which is working fine on the Unlimited Broadband plan) has not fixed the problem. Of course, Spark will not provide support for the ASUS, so she is contemplating replacing it with something Spark will support.

This morning she contacted Spark to ask if they could upgrade her old HG659B to a better Spark-issued modem without the 32-device limit. They would only recommend her the Spark Smart Modem which they said had a 15 connection limit, which is completely insufficient. So now she doesn't know where to go next. If she buys a different brand of modem, she will run into the same issue that it isn't supported if she has further problems. Spark is suggesting she hire a tech to come into her house and set up a router/hub/booster networking solution, which won't be supported by them if she continues to have connection issues.

Can anyone (especially any Spark peeps on here) suggest what she could do next? Ideally, she wants a Spark-supported modem with more than 32 connections that is scalable if she adds more smart devices to her home, but how does she obtain that if support won't offer it to her? Would the Smart Modem 2 be suitable? How many connections does it support, and how does she obtain one if support won't offer it? TIA!