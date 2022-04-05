Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark HG659B with Orbi 14 VDSL Regularly Dropping Out

#295540 5-Apr-2022 10:59
I switched to a HG659B and Orbi 14 Mesh set up a couple of months ago. It dramatically improved the WiFi performance in my house both in terms of speed and range.  I live 500M from the cabinet in a rural location, but nearer to 1000M in real terms.  Unfortunately, the internet is dropping out at least once a day both via ethernet and WiFi.  Sometimes it clears itself after ten to fifteen minutes, but other times I have to reset the modem.  This did not happen with the HG630B I'd used previously.  There is no pattern to the times this happens.

 

I've tried the Spark diagnostic test, but that's kind of daft because you can only use it when the internet is working.

 

I'd like to stop this happening if possible, but I've run out of ideas, and I am not flash with this stuff in the first place.  

 

The HG659B has ethernet connections to two computers plus a connection to the Orbi 14.  That takes up the available sockets, but there is also the one labelled Fibre which I assume I don't use.

 

The Orbi 14 has a hub for a cat door connected to one of its ethernet sockets.  I can't think of any other information that might be relevant.

 

Thanks for any help on this.

 

 




  #2897141 5-Apr-2022 11:02
Hi, so when these drop outs happen, what does the 659 report on its DSL stats page, is the DSL actually down or is it still active and can you still access the internet via the 659.

 

Also how have you set the 659 up, as a bridge? or is it double nating

 

Cyril

  #2897183 5-Apr-2022 13:10
Hi Cyril.  Thanks for getting back to me.  I am working this out as I go, and using Google to help me understand what you are asking.

 

First thing is I am now not sure this is an HG659B.  It's a Spark Smart Modem 1 so my apologies if I got that wrong.

 

 

I have found the DSL stats page, and will check it the next time it drops out.

 

I have no idea if mine set up as bridge or double rating.  I can post screen shots, but I don't know enough to know if I'd be giving away something that I shouldn't.




  #2897186 5-Apr-2022 13:27
Hi, it would be good if we could see the line stats now whilst its running well, also is there a master filter installed or inline filters, etc.

 

As for bridged or not, how is the WAN of the Orbi setup, if its DHCP or static, then you will have double nat, if its pppoe then you would have set the 659 to bridge, as you dont know I suspect its double nat.

 

Cyril



  #2897217 5-Apr-2022 15:10
Don't think the Smart Modem keeps a DSL log, but it does give you DSL uptime & you do get a full system log you can trawl through. 

 

 

 

As mentioned, check in the DSL Status tab when the issue is occurring and see if it's dropping sync, or at the least you can correlate the uptime with when it last dropped out. 

 

if you think you'll be on copper for the foreseeable future, getting a master splitter installed would be a great idea. 

  #2897272 5-Apr-2022 18:11
I have not got into the Orbi 14 yet but am working on it.  Here is the DSL Status 

 

 

I seem to remember the Line Attenuation being slightly lower with the old modem.  I am 500M from the cabinet as the crow flies, but the copper runs down the other side of the close I live at the end of, and back up myside, so about 100M

 

 

Chorus are at last saying Available on request for fibre.  The big green fibre cable is the other side of the road from us, (I took this picture in 2012)  so I imagine a 'custom install' would be expensive.  I will definitely get a price though.

 

I'll keep trying to work out the other things you asked, and thanks heaps for the help so far.




  #2897275 5-Apr-2022 18:24
I am not sure if I have a splitter installed.  When the VDSL was installed, the Chorus man ran two red ethernet cables to near the computers. One goes to the box below, and the other to the phone.  I'm guessing this means there must be a splitter in the loft space.  I'll go up there later and see if I can find it.   If it helps, I am pretty sure the Modem LED remains green when the drop outs occur. 

 




  #2897435 6-Apr-2022 09:15
I'm no expert on DSL stats but that looks pretty good, and does look like there's a pretty high probability that you already have a master splitter installed. 

 

 

 

DSL uptime in your screenshot was 7 hours. Did that correlate to a drop? Next time it drops, jump back into the modem and check that same page. 



  #2897456 6-Apr-2022 09:19
Hi, agree with wratterus, although for 500m the upstream at 11M is a little on the light side, but I doubt anything to worry about.

 

We await the outcome of the next drop :)

 

Cyril

  #2897514 6-Apr-2022 10:30
Chorus are at last saying Available on request for fibre.  The big green fibre cable is the other side of the road from us, (I took this picture in 2012)  so I imagine a 'custom install' would be expensive.  I will definitely get a price though.

 

I'll keep trying to work out the other things you asked, and thanks heaps for the help so far.

 

 

That will be backhaul fibre to feed the cabinet not GPON fibre which is what goes to your house

 

They will need to run GPON from the exchange to your house hence the $$$$$ they cant just tap into the backhaul

 

honestly I don't think your VDSL is dropping, it looks extremely stable - something else is going on




  #2897519 6-Apr-2022 10:37
Hi I agree Tim, I suspect its an interaction between the Orbi and 659, but lets first rule out the DSL.

 

Cyril

