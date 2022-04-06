Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart Modem 2 constantly rebooting
dbuckley

#295566 6-Apr-2022 19:20
Hi; I have a Smart Modem 2, on wireless broadband, and it keeps rebooting.  This is today:

 

6/04/2022 0:29

 

6/04/2022 5:04

 

6/04/2022 12:41

 

6/04/2022 18:04

 

Or today so far :)

 

This is a new service to me, and the constant reboots with the attendant service loss make this a nightmare.  A couple of years ago I had Skinny wireless broadband, and it was rock solid. 

 

I spoke to Spark support, and after a difficult conversation they had me hard reset the modem (button on back), but it hasn't improved matters.

 

Is this normal?  I noted in a post I found that if there is a service interruption every four hours than there is likely a provisioning error, with an "anonymous profile", but this is not a on a four hour clock.

 

Any suggestions?

 

 

 

 

nztim
  #2897792 6-Apr-2022 19:31
pinging @cbrpilot




RunningMan
  #2897802 6-Apr-2022 19:47
The anon profile / 4 hour diconnect is for mis-provisioned UFB, not wireless, so ignore that.

gzt

gzt
  #2897809 6-Apr-2022 20:18
dbuckley: Any suggestions?

Call them back. They will probably replace the modem in the next step.



Talkiet
  #2897868 6-Apr-2022 23:05
Check you are using the right PSU... The specs are on the bottom of the unit (12V 3A I think). I know of people that upgraded and kept using their existing PSU which was underpowered and I have heard of that causing instability.

 

dbuckley

  #2897992 7-Apr-2022 11:19
Hi, thanks, will call Spark today. 

 

I am using the power supply that came with the router.

 

 

outdoorsnz
  #2897994 7-Apr-2022 11:26
Talkiet:

 

Check you are using the right PSU... The specs are on the bottom of the unit (12V 3A I think). I know of people that upgraded and kept using their existing PSU which was underpowered and I have heard of that causing instability.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

And check that the power connection is not a loose fitting...

catspyjamas
  #2898104 7-Apr-2022 13:44
I've been using the SSM2 for 4G connection for about 2 weeks & it's been rock solid. Just checked my modem stats & it confirms uptime of 15 days & 11hrs. Perhaps it's a faulty modem? There was a similar report here: Smart Modem 2 - Performance (geekzone.co.nz)

 

I used to be on Skinny 4G for a while too. The B618 was also excellent, but would have a momentary drop out every 24hrs, which I was told was normal & network initiated. This would either occur 24hrs after the last time the modem was switched on, or, if left on, would be around 4am-ish. Nothing like you're describing. 



dbuckley

  #2898541 8-Apr-2022 11:54
Update: Modem is being replaced.

dbuckley

  #2902473 14-Apr-2022 18:29
New modem is here, and installed.  And....

 

14/04/2022 0:50
14/04/2022 7:10
14/04/2022 14:30

 

Yes, I'm still suffering from constant reboots.

 

Back to Spark support I guess.  Either there is something wrong with my account configuration, or the service is so fundamentally flawed as to be verging on useless.

 

 

Zeusssy
  #2902477 14-Apr-2022 18:43
Neither of those reasons should cause the device itself to reboot, I take it you're seeing the device uptime reset each time? 
The likelihood of a faulty modem is never 0, but is quite small, two different ones, doing the same thing, I would start wondering about the feeding power supply wavering.
Silly question, but did you swap over to the new power supply that come with the replacement router? 

 

 

dbuckley

  #2902482 14-Apr-2022 19:19
Reboot time is based on the number in the System Status page.  When my Internet stops working, I look at that page.

 

Yes, swapped over the PSU, only thing not swapped was the SIM, which was moved from the old to the new.  The PSU is powered from a UPS, the same UPS that is running the computer.

liquidcore
  #2902485 14-Apr-2022 19:35
Have you tried plugging it into just a normal electrical socket without the UPS?

RunningMan
  #2902486 14-Apr-2022 19:49
dbuckley:

 

Reboot time is based on the number in the System Status page.  When my Internet stops working, I look at that page.

 

What exactly is that number? Uptime?

dbuckley

  #2902490 14-Apr-2022 21:11
Yes, uptime, see image.

 

As to have I tried the PSU straight into the wall, no, but I will, nothing to lose :)

 

Spark now want me to reset the modem again.  Sigh :(

 

 

 

RunningMan
  #2902494 14-Apr-2022 21:26
It's pretty uncommon but it's possible for a local network device to send rogue packets that can crash a router under some circumstances. Is there any particular devices that are always in use when this happens?

