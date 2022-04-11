Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help with Skinny mobile data roaming in the UK - Moto G8 Plus
timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#295627 11-Apr-2022 09:24
My wife is in the UK, roaming using her Skinny Sim with a Moto G8 plus that came from the UK. She can call and text but mobile data doesn't work. I contacted Skinny on Facebook but their support wasn't able to solve the problem yet - still trying. They said to come back to them which I'll do, but looking to see if anyone here has any ideas. She'd rather not buy another SIM as then it's a different number which can be a minor hassle. We've purchased a roaming pack "7 Day Roam Pack, 200 Mins/200 Texts /1GB" for $23.

 

Here's what we've tried

 

Set up as per Skinny Suggestions

 

Name: Skinny
APN: wapaccess.co.nz
Proxy: <not set>
Port: <not set>
Username: <not set>
Password: <not set>
Server: <not set>
MMSC: http://mms.mmsaccess.co.nz
MMS proxy: 210.55.11.73
MMS port: 80
MCC: 530
MNC: 05
Authentication type: none
APN type: default,mms
APN protocol: IPv4

 

Then restart device. The APN details in the phone were incorrect, but by wife hasn't given me a screenshot.

 

Different Network

 

Manually selecting a different network doesn't make any difference.

 

Different Phone (not tried)

 

Skinny suggested putting the SIM into another phone but she doesn't have one she can do that with, and she has no other SIM card she can use.

 

Screenshots

 

I don't have access to the phone, but here's some screenshots she's sent me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linux
9017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899741 11-Apr-2022 10:35
The APN should not be looking at the WAP looks like the handset does not have a ' internet ' APN loaded

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899748 11-Apr-2022 10:56
Linux:

 

The APN should not be looking at the WAP looks like the handset does not have a ' internet ' APN loaded

 

 

Thanks... how would that be fixed? That's what Skinny told us to do.

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2899751 11-Apr-2022 11:00
Settings are almost perfect except it's setup for mms.



Apologise for the giant image I'm on a phone.




timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899759 11-Apr-2022 11:11
Thanks. MMS not really relevant to mobile data is it? If the settings are right any ideas why it might not be working?

Linux
9017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899761 11-Apr-2022 11:13
timmmay: Thanks. MMS not really relevant to mobile data is it? If the settings are right any ideas why it might not be working?

 

yes 100% MMS uses mobile data

 

 

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899772 11-Apr-2022 11:31
Ok, but does mobile data depend on MMS settings? We don't use MMS we use WhatsApp.

Linux
9017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899773 11-Apr-2022 11:32
timmmay: Ok, but does mobile data depend on MMS settings? We don't use MMS we use WhatsApp.

 

Mobile data does not depend on MMS settings



MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2899777 11-Apr-2022 11:38
If you copy the settings from the screenshot into a new APN it should just work, MMS has its own settings which is what skinny oddly gave you 🤔.




timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899838 11-Apr-2022 13:36
Thanks all. I'll pass that screenshot and instructions on to give it a go. All Skinny has said was "try 3G instead of 4G", which doesn't inspire confidence.

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2900052 11-Apr-2022 21:43
My wife tried all this multiple times but couldn't get data to work. She gave up and got a Vodafone UK SIM. Now data works but txt and calls don't work :D She sounds annoyed, and her tech support is on the other side of the world and can't help!

 

She's told me she's annoyed that Skinny roaming didn't work and has taken hours to mess with it. She wants me to move her off Skinny because she's had enough of them and support was not helpful. Not sure where I'll move her... maybe she'll forget before she gets home and I won't have to bother.

Linux
9017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900058 11-Apr-2022 22:02
The moto G8 is not a Skinny sold device is it was purchased in the UK? In this case it is not really a Skinny issue

timmmay

18514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2900062 11-Apr-2022 22:25
Yeah I think I probably set it up incorrectly, good enough to work here but not to roam.

