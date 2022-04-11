My wife is in the UK, roaming using her Skinny Sim with a Moto G8 plus that came from the UK. She can call and text but mobile data doesn't work. I contacted Skinny on Facebook but their support wasn't able to solve the problem yet - still trying. They said to come back to them which I'll do, but looking to see if anyone here has any ideas. She'd rather not buy another SIM as then it's a different number which can be a minor hassle. We've purchased a roaming pack "7 Day Roam Pack, 200 Mins/200 Texts /1GB" for $23.

Here's what we've tried

Set up as per Skinny Suggestions

Name: Skinny

APN: wapaccess.co.nz

Proxy: <not set>

Port: <not set>

Username: <not set>

Password: <not set>

Server: <not set>

MMSC: http://mms.mmsaccess.co.nz

MMS proxy: 210.55.11.73

MMS port: 80

MCC: 530

MNC: 05

Authentication type: none

APN type: default,mms

APN protocol: IPv4

Then restart device. The APN details in the phone were incorrect, but by wife hasn't given me a screenshot.

Different Network

Manually selecting a different network doesn't make any difference.

Different Phone (not tried)

Skinny suggested putting the SIM into another phone but she doesn't have one she can do that with, and she has no other SIM card she can use.

Screenshots

I don't have access to the phone, but here's some screenshots she's sent me.