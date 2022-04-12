Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Wireless Broadband - how much will an external aerial help?
hetch6

14 posts

Geek


#295662 12-Apr-2022 20:06
Hey, 

 

I am struggling with the wireless broadband from Spark since switching from Unplan to uncapped. I decided to give wireless broadband a go towards the middle of last year after many many years of ADSL (my only option). Initially it was fantastic, the speed was great and throughput consistent.

 

Fast forward to late last year when I was moved from Unplan to Everyday Wireless. Almost instantly things got bad, the speed varied wildly. I contacted Spark and went through all the usual stuff. They ended upgrading me to the Spark Modem 2 in hope that it would make a difference but it hasn't. I've just been too lazy to do something about it until now. 

 

According the modem my connection is "ok" and sometimes "good". I was looking into an external antenna in the hope that it may help maintain some sort of consistency. Any download or system (linux) update looks like a sine wave with speeds hitting 8-10 MB/s before dropping down to 30-40 kB/s and then up again. I have had speedtests from 190Mbs down to 2Mbs (currently 3.25 down 4.15 up)

 

 

 

 

I've gotten to the point that i'm thinking of going back to ADSL, or even having to have both and split them to different parts of the network. i'll often take my tablet off the network and onto it's own (2degrees) data just to browse or watch videos.

 

 

 

Can anyone offer any help or suggestions? Am I expecting too much from the service? Will an antenna make a difference? I was looking at getting one of these, but hard to justify the cost if the improvement is negligible 

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/panel-antennas/ant-228.html

 

 

 

Any comments are appreciated

 

Cheers

 

Carl

quickymart
8808 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2900648 12-Apr-2022 20:19
Do you only have ADSL available? No VDSL or fibre? What's the location you're in?

hetch6

14 posts

Geek


  #2900664 12-Apr-2022 21:15
Yup, only ADSL, just a little too far away from the exchange for VDSL. I'm in Waitakere, Auckland, just about 1km from Waitakere Township

SATTV
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2900684 12-Apr-2022 22:12
An external antenna is going to help, the better the signal the better the result you can expect, it will never be perfect as you dont know how many users are on the tower.

 

The best one to speak to is @coffeebaron as he has done a lot of installs in that arena.

 

If I recall there is a small WISP in that area but I have lost his details, the only other alternative is starlink and that may not be available as there may be users in your area ( still in beta apparently, only letting one user per 2 square kilometres I have been told )

 

I have two clients in Kumeu who are waiting, both stuck on really bad ADSL and no chance of fibre in the future.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



insane
3011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2900690 12-Apr-2022 22:52
I had around 10 sites using it (or trying to) around the country and had very mixed results.

A handful were okay without issue, but many had so many bizarre issues rewiring hardware resets, hardware replacements, antenna replacements and new SIM cards to be provisioned. Speeds would initially sync very fast, but like you then drop to below 2mbps and sometimes just disconnect entirely. Sometimes the fixes lasted hours, sometimes days, sometimes weeks. Could never find the root cause.

I'm guessing it works best when the modem can communicate with multiple towers and not just one.

With the way all telcos are peddling wireless over even fibre I'm guessing the tower capacity is being well oversubscribed at periods of the day.

hetch6

14 posts

Geek


  #2902052 13-Apr-2022 17:26
 Thanks for all the replies. I can't see me getting better options anytime soon, so I guess I may as well try and get the wireless going as best I can with an antenna. I'll message coffeebaron  and see if he can lend some expertise! 

hetch6

14 posts

Geek


  #2903551 18-Apr-2022 21:39
So I can't seem to get a reply from coffeebaron. Does anyone have any experience with the 4g antenna I listed earlier in the thread? Or any 4g antenna for that matter.

coffeebaron
5925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903577 18-Apr-2022 21:56
@hetch6 sorry I've lost track of who I've replied to. I'll make sure I get some info to you tomorrow. 

 

Thanks 

 

Thanks 

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



hetch6

14 posts

Geek


  #2903578 18-Apr-2022 21:58
Awesome! Thanks so much @coffeebaron

coffeebaron
5925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2904124 19-Apr-2022 21:13
The ANT-228 is a great all round antenna and I have installed many of these. If you are in very marginal area then there are some other Yagi or Grid antenna options, but the price starts getting up there with these. If you are getting "ok" signal with no antenna, then ANT-228 is probably the best option. The networks usually prioritise the higher frequency bands as these tend to get less congested, so often without good access to these higher frequencies, you can get more variable performance. An antenna is certainly always recommended to achieve maximin performance.

 

Approx. where are you located?

 

Hope that helps

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

hetch6

14 posts

Geek


  #2904180 20-Apr-2022 08:42
I'm located in the lovely blue dot on Waitakere Road. I believe the modem is connected to tower 2497? (unsure where to check on the smart2 modem) and it reports that it has a good/ok connection. Based on that I'll go ahead and purchase a ANT-228 along with a couple of 15m leads. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I think i'll have a go at installing everything. Would there be any issue using the same mast as the TV antenna? any other tips that could help? any tweaks to the modem?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Carl

