Hey,

I am struggling with the wireless broadband from Spark since switching from Unplan to uncapped. I decided to give wireless broadband a go towards the middle of last year after many many years of ADSL (my only option). Initially it was fantastic, the speed was great and throughput consistent.

Fast forward to late last year when I was moved from Unplan to Everyday Wireless. Almost instantly things got bad, the speed varied wildly. I contacted Spark and went through all the usual stuff. They ended upgrading me to the Spark Modem 2 in hope that it would make a difference but it hasn't. I've just been too lazy to do something about it until now.

According the modem my connection is "ok" and sometimes "good". I was looking into an external antenna in the hope that it may help maintain some sort of consistency. Any download or system (linux) update looks like a sine wave with speeds hitting 8-10 MB/s before dropping down to 30-40 kB/s and then up again. I have had speedtests from 190Mbs down to 2Mbs (currently 3.25 down 4.15 up)

I've gotten to the point that i'm thinking of going back to ADSL, or even having to have both and split them to different parts of the network. i'll often take my tablet off the network and onto it's own (2degrees) data just to browse or watch videos.

Can anyone offer any help or suggestions? Am I expecting too much from the service? Will an antenna make a difference? I was looking at getting one of these, but hard to justify the cost if the improvement is negligible

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/panel-antennas/ant-228.html

Any comments are appreciated

Cheers

Carl